TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Champions League 2017

The Brazilian on Liverpool's minds will be Philippe Coutinho, who is out with a back problem - so Liverpool say - as his attempts to get a much-desired move to Barcelona continue. Another injury miss for Liverpool is Daniel Sturridge, who Klopp expects to be back for the second leg.

Hoffenheim not only also have an advantage in knowing Klopp's methods from his Borussia Dortmund days, but also having acquainted themselves well with Roberto Firmino, with Hoffenheim being the side Liverpool bought the Brazilian from in 2015.

Two of the goals Liverpool conceded against Watford came from corners, as their set-piece issue that's flared up so much in previous years continued. That'll be a worry tonight, with Hoffenheim, who have a reputation for being prolific from set-pieces, expected to field a very tall team.

The same couldn't be said for Liverpool, who conceded a last minute equaliser at Vicarage Road to draw 3-3 in a thriller with Watford. One positive for Jürgen Klopp was the performance of new signing Mo Salah, who registered a goal and an assist.

Hoffenheim don't get their league season underway until they host Werder Bremen on Saturday afternoon, but won 1-0 in the DFB Pokal first round at the weekend to get their competitive season off to a winning start.

Given the ongoing debate about the 'best league in the world', it's a good tie to be able to analyse the strength of the Premier League vs the Bundesliga, with each of tonight's teams having come 4th last season in their respective leagues.

It's a two-legged affair, with the second leg scheduled for Anfield next Wednesday. Away goals count, so we may be in store for an evening of Hoffenheim looking to keep it tight, looking for a clean sheet rather than going gung-ho on the goals front.

This is a huge game for both teams, with a place in the Champions League Group Stage to be determined by this tie. Liverpool, seeded for the draw, will likely view Hoffenheim as the toughest team they could have been drawn up against. However, the German side won't have been pleased with the draw either as they're set for a tricky test against the Reds.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the first leg of this UEFA Champions League play-off qualifier between TSV 1899 Hoffenheim and Liverpool, as the fourth best team in Germany meet the fourth best team in England. Kick-off in Germany is set for 19:45 UK time, so stick with us for this eagerly anticipated game!