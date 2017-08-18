Andrew Robertson still adapting to Liverpool's style of play, says Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - NurPhoto)

Jürgen Klopp has played down Andrew Robertson's early season absences and says Liverpool's summer signing has simply been adjusting to a new playing style.

Robertson, who joined from Hull City in a £10 million move in July, has not been involved in either of the Reds' 18-man match-day squads for their draw at Watford and win over Hoffenheim.

The 23-year-old travelled with his new team-mates on both occasions but failed to make the final selections, though Klopp insists that the defender has only been left out as he continues to adapt.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield, Klopp declared to the press that "everything is okay" with Robertson and he is "in a good moment."

The German hailed that Robertson's "development so far has been really good" and praised how the Scotland international has "adapted well."

"He is a really, really good player but it is how it is with specialist left full-backs, it is difficult; you play or it is possible you are not in the squad," Klopp said.

He acknowledged that Robertson "is on a really good way" and said that "everything is fine" from his side.

Klopp continued: "It is very early, he came in late and he has to adapt to our style of play and all that stuff."

Too early in the season to think too much into squad selections, says Klopp

He left the door open for Robertson to be involved against Palace, insisting they "will see" after they returned from Germany following an "intense" Champions League qualifying first-leg against Hoffenheim.

The Reds boss said that the club "have one or two little things with players" that they will "have to see about" after "the intensity of the game or even more."

"Things will change during the season a lot and the players need to know [that]," Klopp said. "I've told them of course, but as a player - which I was too a few years ago - it is not easy. But it is much too early to really think about this. It is a long season ahead."

He insisted that "if you train really good" and "work really hard" and "improve" and "develop", "everything will be good at the end."

Alberto Moreno has started both of Liverpool's first two games of the season, with James Milner coming off the bench to play in midfield on both occasions.