Liverpool player ratings as they defeat Crystal Palace

Having lost three consecutive home games to Crystal Palace, a second-half strike from Sadio Mane ensured that the record wouldn't stretch to four with Liverpool winning 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Having made five changes post-Hoffenheim, there was a worry that the team would take a little time to gel and that the game could become scrappy.

However, Liverpool dominated the ball in a fairly strong team performance. Fashioning enough chances to satisfy the home crowd before scoring, 18 more of them at home and the Reds will be pleased.

So, how did players fare individually?

Strong defensive performances

Simon Mignolet (6/10): Little to do throughout but claimed crosses well at the end and beat away the rare efforts that Palace would throw at him. One from Puncheon in the first-half was well saved, whilst the Belgian's best save would come in the second period from an offside Sullay Kaikai.

Joe Gomez (7): Fantastic at the back, using his body well to handle the challenges that were thrown at him. He'll want to shift to making centre-back appearances sooner rather than later, but any Premier League minutes will be welcomed as he re-establishes himself in the Liverpool squad following his injury woes. Grew into things going forward too.

Ragnar Klavan (6): In for the rested/dropped Lovren, delete as applicable. Either way, did his chances of keeping his place no harm with a tidy performance that contained a highlights reel of footwork that left Christian Benteke spinning more than once.

Joel Matip (7): Had a point to prove after a shocker against Watford and certainly went to lengths to make up for it, pocketing Benteke from the first minute. Would have taken an eight if he'd converted from Robertson's excellent first-half cross.

Andrew Robertson (8): Deserved to have had at least one assist, and realistically could have had three. Always a willing out-ball, using his nous to move the ball well and deliver a number of outstanding crosses. Good at the back too, helped to keep a clean sheet. A fairly dream debut.

Midfield concerns there again

Jordan Henderson (5): Another disappointing performance from the Liverpool captain, who doesn't seem to have the mobility to put his stamp on games at the moment. Defensively better than against Hoffenheim but his passing was off, again.

Georginio Wijnaldum (5): Liverpool fans weren't pleased at all as Wijnaldum brought his act of disappearing in away games back to Anfield, barely seeing the ball and unsurprisingly being hooked for Solanke in the second-half.

James Milner (6): Not brilliant but the best of a mediocre bunch in the Reds' midfield. Tackled well and looked to get the ball and shift it to those more creative than him. Did as he was instructed and allowed Emre Can to rest up. Some want Milner to keep his place ahead of the two men I've handed a five to.

Embed from Getty Images

Mixed results for front three

Sadio Mane (7): Similar performance to the Watford game in that whilst he wasn't perfect, he was always willing to show for the ball and try to make things happen. Caps a good game off with a goal that secures all three points.

Roberto Firmino (6): Improved after going central, didn't set the world alight from a wide position, something Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to. Fantastic long range effort towards the end of the first-half.

Daniel Sturridge (5): Straight back into the starting XI after injury and his hour may benefit his legs more than his performance helped Liverpool. Some nice foot-work but missing involvement inside the penalty area.

Subs make a difference

Mohamed Salah (6): Good enough from the Egpytian who will be fresh to tear at Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Came on and instantly worried Tomkins, giving the Eagles defence something else to think about.

Dominc Solanke (6): Divock Origi should perhaps be worried about his place in the pecking order as Klopp once again threw Solanke on. That decision was rewarded, with a quick press from the Englishman seeing the ball fall for Mane to score.

Dejan Lovren (N/A): Came on because he's tall and it was late. Did he touch it? Not sure.