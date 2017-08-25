Trent Alexander-Arnold doubtful with a dead leg as Liverpool prepare to host Arsenal

Alexander-Arnold in training (photo; Getty Images / John Powell)

Liverpool could be without talented youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold as they host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The youngster sustained a dead leg during the Champions League play-off second leg against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, as the Reds romped to a 6-3 aggregate win - setting up group stage games against the likes of Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

Manager Jürgen Klopp seemed unsure as to whether he'd be able to pick the 20-year-old, when speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, but did say that it "shouldn't be too serious."

Youngster making a big impression

Losing Alexander-Arnold would be a big miss for Liverpool, given the way he's started the season at right-back in the absence of Nathaniel Clyne.

Arguably Liverpool's best player on the opening day against Watford, the teenager then shone in both legs against Hoffenheim, having been rested for last weekend's win over Crystal Palace.

The man who replaced him against Palace, fellow young prospect Joe Gomez, is likely to come in should Alexander-Arnold not be declared fit to play, with regular right-back Nathaniel Clyne not expected to be back from injury until after the international break.

Elsewhere in the Liverpool squad, Emre Can has a small knock ahead of the game, whilst Klopp confirmed that Philippe Coutinho will remain sidelined, as his transfer wrangle with Barcelona goes on.

Coming off a gruelling early season schedule, Liverpool are set to play their fifth game in 16 days. Therefore, it'll be interesting to see whether or not there are any other surprise absentees from the Liverpool line-up as Klopp looks keep his stars fresh.