Jürgen Klopp plays down talk of Liverpool striker Divock Origi leaving on loan

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Jürgen Klopp has played down suggestions of Liverpool striker Divock Origi leaving on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Reports this week indicated that the Belgian international - who wasn't even on the substitutes' bench for Wednesday's Champions League qualifying win over Hoffenheim - could be allowed to leave.

The Reds' front-man is thought to be disappointed with the lack of regular game time on offer at Anfield and with Origi hoping to earn a place in Belgium's squad for the World Cup next summer, it was suggested that Klopp sympathised with the 22-year-old.

But the German has shut down suggestions that Origi - who has made one sub appearance in Liverpool's four games so far this season - is free to make a temporary move.

Klopp told reporters that he "cannot guarantee that people are happy every day" and insisted while they have "until the 31st [of August] to make a decision" that "nothing is happening" for the time-being.

Promising that all of his strikers will be afforded an opportunity, Klopp explained that he has "no doubt" about Dominic Solanke, who he believes "has done really well so far."

On Origi, he continued: "Divock has given me absolutely no reason not to involve him in the squad but the rules are the rules, but I spoke to him already."

The Reds boss also declared that Daniel Sturridge has "played the best pre-season" since his arrival just under two years ago, acknowledging that he "got a little injury, came back pretty quickly and had an okay game against Crystal Palace."

Origi will be needed this season, hints Klopp

In omitting Origi from his squad to face Hoffenheim in the second-leg of their play-off tie, Klopp revealed that they "had to find another line-up" and that the one they decided upon "worked well."

He added: "So the players will all have their opportunities, they will all have their chances. In the next week [until the window closes], I have no ideas, but if nothing comes in, nothing will go out."

Klopp promised to "help all of them to make the next step in their development" and insisted that it is "all about the boys" and that he cannot guarantee any player a particular amount of games.

"Players will get injured, that's how it is," he explained, insisting that Liverpool aren't thinking "about giving one away" in terms of their options up top - insisting it is "not unlikely" that they "won't have injuries in the future" which means they "need to prepare for this" and so must keep Origi.

Origi - who moved to Merseyside from Lille for £10 million before the 2014 World Cup - has scored 21 goals in 76 appearances for Liverpool.

But his 12 Premier League goals have come in just 21 starts, with Origi's opportunities limited due to Liverpool's striking competition.

He netted in five straight games last season across all competitions, having endured a similar hot streak in Klopp's first season before a cruel injury curtailed his progress.

The Liverpool manager has long preferred Roberto Firmino as his first-choice striker, while Sturridge is currently his go-to back-up.

Summer signing Solanke has seemingly moved ahead of Origi in the pecking order - displacing him in the Hoffenheim squad - after a fine pre-season campaign.