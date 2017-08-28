Georginio Wijnaldum insists Liverpool's performance in Arsenal win was one to be "proud of"

(Picture: Getty Images - David Price)

Georginio Wijnaldum felt that Liverpool's preparations were key in producing a performance they could be "proud of" as they hammered Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Jürgen Klopp's charges ran out comprehensive winners against the Gunners with their fluid front three once again sublime, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and substitute Daniel Sturridge all on the scoresheet.

Several of the Reds' goals started with Arsenal in possession and Liverpool winning the ball and breaking forward with pace and Wijnaldum feels that their pre-match blueprints were key in helping them to dismantle their North London opponents.

Embed from Getty Images

"We can be proud of ourselves"

The Dutch midfielder hailed what he felt was "a fantastic performance from the whole team" to Liverpool's official website, adding: "We knew that this could happen if we started the game well, spot on, like we did against Hoffenheim."

Wijnaldum felt that "everything went well in the game" because they "scored four goals" and "kept a clean sheet" which means they can "be proud of ourselves."

The 26-year-old explained that Liverpool's third goal came from practice on the training pitch, with Salah going on to score at the Kop end just 10 seconds after an Arsenal corner at the opposite end.

The No.5 said: "If we train at things and they happen in the game and score goals it gives you a good feeling because you train all week to score goals like we did."

He insisted that for Liverpool's third goal, Salah was "really concentrated" and knew that if his team-mates "regained the ball" then they "could create a chance in the counter-attack."

"That's what we do in training," Wijnaldum revealed, saying that it is "a good feeling" for their practice to pay off because Liverpool have been working on "defending set-pieces" and then how they try "to create a chance" on the counter-attack while their opponents "are not well-organised in that moment."

Embed from Getty Images

Sticking to the game plan was key, says Wijnaldum

Liverpool once more produced a fast-tempo start that Arsenal failed to live with, just as Hoffenheim struggled to four days earlier at Anfield - with both teams eventually conceding four goals.

Wijnaldum felt that the Reds "from the start of the game" were "spot on" and "concentrated."

The box-to-box midfielder said that the hosts knew where they could "create chances" against Arsenal and what they "had to do when defending" to prevent Arsène Wenger's men creating chances.

Wijnaldum praised Liverpool's sharpness and said: "Second-half, they had one big opportunity in the first minutes, so we didn't start well in the second-half, but after that we dominated the game and did well."