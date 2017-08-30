Liverpool agree Oxlade-Chamberlain fee with Arsenal after midfielder rejects Chelsea

Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrating a goal for Arsenal (photo: Getty Images / Shaun Botterill)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will complete a medical to sign for Liverpool on Wednesday evening, after the Reds agreed a fee with Arsenal over his transfer.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from the Merseyside club all summer, with the Gunners finally deciding to sell a player that they could have lost for free next summer after he rejected multiple contract offers with less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

'The Ox', as he's commonly referred to, will sign a six-year-deal with his boyhood club, Liverpool having agreed a fee of £35 million with the Londoners.

Deal done after AOC says no to Chelsea

It had been thought that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be staying in London after all, albeit with a move to Chelsea.

As Liverpool focused their attentions on Thomas Lemar in the last few days of the window, Chelsea had agreed a similar fee with Arsenal to sign him.

However, after Oxlade-Chamberlain firmly rejected Chelsea, stating a desire to sign for Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp decided to swoop.

Despite the large financial outlay, it doesn't look like the deal will affect Liverpool's chase for AS Monaco's Lemar, with club official's still negotiating a potential deal with the Ligue 1 side.

It remains to be seen whether this late splurge by the Reds has anything to do with a possible departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, but the L4 club are so far holding firm on their public stance that the Brazilian isn't for sale.

With all of that still to be sorted, Liverpool's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk has gone under the radar a little. However, the Reds remain optimistic of completing a deal for the defender that could break the world record for a centre-back transfer fee.