Nathaniel Clyne not included in Liverpool's Champions League squad

[Photo via Getty Images]

Liverpool ​will have to make do without ​Nathaniel Clyne ​in the ​Champions League ​this season, with the England international not included in the 25-man squad named by Jürgen Klopp.

Embed from Getty Images

​No Champions League involvement for Nathaniel Clyne

Clyne has yet to feature in the opening games of the Premier League ​season having been ruled out through injury, with his last appearance on July 12 against Tranmere Rovers in Liverpool's first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The right-back is continuing his rehabilitation with the club's medical team in order to return to action as quickly as possible, but the injury seems to have been worse than first feared after he was not named in the Champions League squad for the group stages of the tournament.

The 26-year-old will be eligble to be registed for the knockout stages of the competition in the new year, should Liverpool progress that far. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are therefore set to feature heavily in the competition as well as in the Premier League, with both youngsters already impressing for The Reds.

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp provides update on Nathaniel Clyne's injury woes

​"Nathaniel is working hard on his rehab and we have kept a close eye on his progress, but the reality is we are looking at some time still before he is back and available for selection," ​said Klopp.

​"I am told it will be longer than just a couple of weeks, so we will continue to monitor and assess. It is pretty certain he'll not be available for the majority of the Champions League group matches."

​"If we are fortunate enough to still be in UEFA competition in the New Year he could be added to the squad then," ​the boss continued.

​"The medical guys are pleased with how he is responding and Nathaniel has shown a really strong attitude, given he is not someone who is used to being out injured."

​"What is positive for us is how Joe [Gomez] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] have stepped up and grasped their opportunities," ​Klopp concluded.

Liverpool were drawn into Group E and will subsequently face Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor.