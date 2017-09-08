Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

A betting man would certainly back Agüero to score today too, as the 29-year-old has scored in all of his last five league games against Liverpool at the Etihad - exactly one goal per game. Only former Arsenal striker and all-time top goalscorer Thierry Henry has a better run against one opponent, having scored in six successive home games for the Gunners against Aston Villa up to April 2006. Can Agüero level that record today? And where would that put him among the greatest strikers in Premier League history? Tweet us your thoughts in to @VAVEL on Twitter and we'll share the best.

City front-man Agüero goes chasing a unique record today. If he scores, he will become the Premier League's highest non-European goalscorer in history, overtaking ex-Manchester United and Newcastle United forward Dwight Yorke's total of 123. The Argentine currently has 123 goals to his name in just 183 top-flight games until now, his torrid injury record preventing him from further extending that incredible ratio.

Amazingly, City have only won one of their last seven Premier League meetings with Liverpool - their last victory in this fixture coming way back in August 2014, when they won 3-1. Their grim Anfield record plays a huge part in that record though, as they have lost only one of their last eight home games in the league against the Reds. It's difficult to split these two today, and should they maintain the form they've shown thus far - they will both surely be in the title fight come May.

Guardiola was a little less upbeat than his counter-part when asking about City skipper Kompany - who he ruled out of selection for the visit of Liverpool. He said: "I'm sad, I would like him to be fit. He made a huge effort [to be fit]. Our physios worked a lot to take care of him so the last seven, eight or nine games of last season he played without a problem. In pre-season he played 90 minutes for three games no problem at all. Now we start the period where we play every three days and unfortunately we lost him. We have [Eliaquim] Mangala, we have Tosin [Adarabioyo], we have other options."

Back to the international break for a moment, however, and Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has spoken of his delight for Ben Woodburn - or the 'Prince of Wales' as he's recently become known as - after his break-out international form for the Dragons. The 17-year-old, Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer after netting on his debut in the League Cup in October, scored the winner on his Wales debut against Austria last week before coming off the bench to have a similar impact against Moldova a few days later, his cross forcing the first goal in another win. Klopp said he is "really, really happy" for the Liverpool Academy graduate, reportedly in line for a new long-term contract in reward for his progress, and said: "He's our player, and that's the best news we can get. We try to help him with all we have, and we try to protect him with all we have. That’s important. He’s not only a good football player, he’s also a very good and smart person. I love the phrase 'Prince of Wales'. I said it already five times, I’m not sure he likes it too much, but I couldn't stop!"

But City have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League home games and have failed to score just twice in those 23 games - goalless draws with city rivals United and Stoke City. The Eastlands side are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the league - their best streak under Guardiola - having won eight of those games.

Impressively, Liverpool have lost just once in their last 22 top-flight games against last season's top seven (W12, D9) - a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United back in January 2016. They have won three of their four games against City under Klopp, including a 4-1 hammering of the Citizens on home soil back in November 2015.

Philippe Coutinho is back in training for Liverpool after failing to force his desired move to Barcelona in the recently-closed transfer window, but will not be involved despite featuring for Brazil earlier in the week. Deadline day addition Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a £35 million capture from Arsenal, could make his debut but is likely to start from the bench. Right-back Nathaniel Clyne remains sidelined for the foreseeable future by a back injury while Adam Lallana is still out with a thigh issue.

Let's get stuck into the team news then. Manchester City will be without captain Vincent Kompany after the centre-back sustained a minor calf injury - his 15th calf-related problem in the last five years - on international duty with Belgium. That could force Guardiola into playing a back-four, though right-back Walker is back from suspension. Former Liverpool winger Sterling will be unavailable due to his dismissal at Bournemouth. Midfielder İlkay Gündoğan might feature in City's match-day squad for the first time since December after recently returning to training from a long-term knee injury.

But their respective attacking prowesses are not the only similarities between City and Liverpool, with their inarguable weaknesses their lacklustre defences. Guardiola has adopted a back-three of late but despite heavy summer spending, City's back-line still appears vulnerable - as Liverpool will look to show. The Merseyside outfit themselves are susceptible at the back, particularly to their own errors, while their set-piece organisation has come into question regularly under Jürgen Klopp. Both teams to score is surely an inevitability this afternoon, you'd think.

Today's visitors have also won twice and drawn once in their first three games. Since a dramatic opening day 3-3 draw at Watford, surrendering victory in the last minutes, Liverpool have added home victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal without conceding a goal. Their victory over the Gunners, a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing which encompassed their attacking threat, very much proved that Liverpool are not to be underestimated this term. The Reds' front-three of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and club-record summer signing Mohamed Salah have registered a combined seven goals and three assists already.

City opened their 2017-18 account with a professional 2-0 dismantling of top-flight newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day, followed up by an underwhelming goalless draw at home to a well-organised Everton team as summer addition Kyle Walker was controversially sent off in the first-half. There was late, late drama at Bournemouth in their last outing, but Raheem Sterling's 97th-minute winner gave the Citizens three points down on the South Coast. After scoring, Sterling was contentiously sent off for his celebrations with the away end.

These two teams can both leapfrog this season's early front-runners Manchester United into first place with the full three points, having both claimed seven from nine thus far. United remain the only team with three wins from three at this stage, but City and Liverpool aren't far behind.

In a frenetic clash at this same venue back in mid-March, City and Liverpool played out a breathless end-to-end 1-1 draw that could easily have ended 4-4. James Milner's penalty was cancelled out by Sergio Agüero's strike with both sides feeling aggrieved by refereeing decisions and also wasting gilt-edged goalscoring opportunities. More of the same today, please.

City and Liverpool are two of the English top-flight's most aggressive, full-throttle attacking teams in their own ways. City's approach is typically more possession-based, à la Pep Guardiola's famed Barcelona team, as they look to create opportunities through slick build-up, dominating the game and hoping to draw their opposition out. Meanwhile Liverpool's high counter-pressing system uses the idea of pressuring their opponents in their own half and forcing them to turn over possession, with Liverpool then breaking at speed courtesy of a slick front five (three forwards, two advanced central midfielders). All the ingredients for an enthralling 90 minutes today then, especially if their last meeting is anything to go by.

Unless you're a Northern Ireland or Wales fan, you'll probably have found the international break a bit of a bore - Dele Alli's not-so-subtle middle finger and France's failure to score against Luxembourg at home aside - but rejoice, as the real entertainment is back. And how entertaining today's tie promises to be.

Good afternoon folks and welcome to the weekend and back to Premier League football! We've got what promises to be a cracking clash today, with Manchester City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. Luckily for you, we'll have all the live minute-by-minute text commentary updates you need here at VAVEL UK, with kick-off coming at 12:30pm BST. Until then we'll have all of the build-up before the two starting line-ups are announced at 11:30am, so stick around.