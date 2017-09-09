I received many congratulatory messages for signing Naby Keïta, admits Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Oliver Hardt)

Jürgen Klopp says he has received countless messages of congratulations after Liverpool announced a deal to sign Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig next summer.

The Guinean midfielder will become a Liverpool player in July 2018 after agreeing to pay his £48 million release clause, plus a premium on top, last month.

The Reds chased Keïta all summer to no avail, but though they are being made to wait to welcome the 22-year-old to Merseyside, they are getting him for far cheaper. The club had a bid as high as £66 million turned down months ago.

Klopp - speaking on Liverpool's deal for Keïta - said: "I have contact with a lot of people in the Bundesliga, how you can imagine, and I have never got so many 'Congratulations' messages like after we said in public that we signed Naby."

The manager insisted that Keïta is "the player of the league" and said that last season "together with Thiago Alcantara" who he insisted "played an outstanding season for Bayern [Munich]" was "the flier" in the German top-flight.

"Sometimes you have to wait for a really good thing"

"He has been doing that already for two or three years in different leagues," the German said on Keïta, who it has been reported will take the vacant No.8 shirt last taken by former captain Steven Gerrard.

Klopp insisted that the Guinean is "still a very young boy" which is also "really good news", but admitted: "Okay, we have to wait but sometimes you have to wait for a really good thing."

He insisted that he has "no problem" with having to wait for Keïta's arrival, insisting it is "how you can imagine" and that he would "preferred another situation" but said it "not a problem" and it is "cool" that the player will sign next summer.

Keïta - who scored eight goals and laid on seven assists in the Bundesliga last term - netted his first league goal of the current campaign in Leipzig's 2-0 win over Hamburg on Friday night with a 30-yard thunderbolt.

He also scored in a German Cup win over Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen last month, displaying the kind of quality that he will bring to Liverpool's midfield in 12 months' time after starting the season in fine fettle.