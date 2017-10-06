Divock Origi feeling positive after a month of Wolfsburg loan

Origi in action for Wolfsburg (photo: Getty Images / Stuart Franklin)

Having completed his first month in Germany, Divock Origi explained to Sky Sports that he's making a smooth transition to life in the Bundesliga.

Despite featuring fairly for Liverpool last season, the Belgian saw his opportunities limited by the arrival of talented youngster Dominic Solanke this summer plus Daniel Sturridge's improving fitness.

With Roberto Firmino also being preferred in the striking role by Jurgen Klopp, Origi made a late decision to jet out to Germany on a season long to VfL Wolfsburg on Deadline Day given his World Cup ambitions with Belgium next summer.

Change in coach hasn't bothered Origi

Despite Wolfsburg having a change of manager almost immediately after he signed, it hasn't prevented Origi from settling in, according to the man himself.

Explaining that he's 'growing' since new coach Andries Jonker arrived, Origi said "I feel good, I feel I’m getting rhythm, I feel fit and happy. As a club and as a player, I think I made a good choice.”

It's been something of a hectic start for Origi, starting five games in a month as he opened his Wolfsburg goal scoring account against Werder Bremen, also helping his teammates come from 2-0 down to draw with Bayern Munich.

Time to focus

That goal against Werder added to a somewhat underrated record for the 22-year-old over the past couple of year's, managing to score over 20 goals for Liverpool despite struggling to maintain a regular run in the starting eleven.

"As a striker, you live on goals, and it's always nice to score" explained Origi about his record.

“After that I went to Wolfsburg and now I’m focusing on becoming a better player. I’m just focusing on Wolfsburg this year. It’s [for] one year. That’s what we agreed, a one-year deal at Wolfsburg.”