Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Reds player ratings as sensational David de Gea stars for visitors

Jurgen Klopp shakes hands with the formidable David de Gea - (Getty images)

A match often described as the old English Clásico has recently become a game that is simply too important to lose and Saturday's encounter proved that again on Merseyside.

Jürgen Klopp will leave Anfield the most disappointed out of the two managers as he will feel that his side did more than enough to beat the undefeated Red Devils in a game that saw the old enemy stand formidably throughout to frustrate Liverpool.

The difference between the two sides, however, was simply David De Gea - who proved yet again why he is one of the most formidable goalkeepers in world football. The Spanish international produced the standout moment of the game with a sensational save with his left foot in the first-half.

The wider question still remains as to why are Liverpool not scoring the goals that will win them these crucial games. The result leaves them with one win in eight and today’s effort included the attacking power of Roberto Firmino, Mohammed Salah, Phillipe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Dominic Solanke - though not all on the pitch together - which was still not enough to penetrate a United defence that just would not yield.

So how did the players fare individually against arch rivals Manchester United?

Defence stay firm with impressive performances

Simon Mignolet - 6 - Wasn’t called into action at all in the firs- half until the Premier League’s leading talisman Romelu Lukaku found himself one-on-one with his fellow Belgian, but Mignolet stood firm to deny his international teammate. The only action he was called into all afternoon.

Joe Gomez - 8 - Sky Sports' Man of the Match did brilliantly to keep quiet Anthony Martial in the first-half and also proved an attacking option going forward. Gomez produced some fine tackles and was also clobbered by Lukaku in the second-half. A performance that was a real pleaser for the Anfield faithful.

Joel Matip - 7 - Had bags of space as Lovren sat on Lukaku for the majority of the match. Proved a useful asset with the ball with some neat passes and was denied a goal by a world-class De Gea. A solid game from the Cameroon international.

Dejan Lovren - 7 - Kept one of the world’s most feared strikers at bay in what was a very impressive game for the Croation as he tussled well with Lukaku to make important interceptions and tackles. A performance that needs to be replicated if he’s to get his season back on track.

Alberto Moreno (7) – Once again a threat down the left-hand flank, proving a lively asset with bags of energy throughout the game. A few defensive lapses allowed Ashley Young to get the better of him on a few occasions but the Spaniard did well with some important blocks that summarised an impressive performance.

Embed from Getty Images

Energetic midfield fails to break down a stubborn United defence

Jordan Henderson - 8 - A typical Jordan Henderson performance that needs to be evident more consistently as the Liverpool skipper constantly offered himself as an outlet to the defenders and covered nearly every blade of grass. He proves to be a formidable player when he does the basics right and conducted himself superbly against a strong United pairing of Nemanja Matić and Ander Herrera.

Emre Can - 6 - Tried so hard to create something for Klopp and his side but just couldn’t do enough to break José Mourinho's team down. Used the ball well but missed an agonising chance in the second-half which could have been the difference in a cagey affair.

Georgino Wijnaldum - 7 - A real fans' favourite, the Dutchman was his typical self, coming flying out the blocks in barnstorming fashion to drive at the United defence and lookint to keep Liverpool on the front foot. Was quieter second-half but an overall impressive performance for the former Newcastle United midfielder.

Impeccable front three against an impregnable United back-line

Mohamed Salah - 8 - Was the best player on the pitch in the first-half and his pace was once again terrifying throughout for the opposition. His first touch, flare, close control and speed terrorised Matteo Darmian throughout the first-half. He didn't see enough of the ball second-half and was taken off in a game that just didn’t quite give him that one magical moment that might have been the difference.

Roberto Firmino - 7 - Lots of fight and energy and looked to take the game to United’s defence and battled well against the impressive pairing of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. Brilliant footwork to find Matip in the first half but just didn’t get enough service to display his brilliance.

Philippe Coutinho - 7 - His low centre of gravity is breath-taking at times, gliding past United players, and the Brazilian couldn’t be contained by the United midfield. He waken off due to tiredness and just couldn't wave his wand to find that all important goal.

Embed from Getty Images

One very promising substitute performance

Daniel Sturridge - 5 - Found it difficult to get involved with the limited time, and possession, he had.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 - Showed promising signs for the Anfield crowd with some impressive turns and drivse to get forward and get crosses in the box. Perhaps worthy of a start soon?

Dominic Solanke - N/A - Wasn’t given long enough to influence the game.