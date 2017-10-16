Liverpool trounce Maribor, City beat Napoli and Spurs hold Madrid in superb night for English teams

Will Salah spark Liverpool's charge tonight? (photo: Getty Images / John Powell)

Tottenham have held on for a fantastic point in Madrid, whilst Manchester City have beaten Napoli in a fantastic night for the Premier League teams.

Two each for Salah and Firmino, goals for Coutinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexander-Arnold, a fantastic night for Liverpool with their biggest ever away win in Europe. That puts them top of the group!

Full-time: NK Maribor 0-7 Liverpool

90: In the last minute of normal time Alexander-Arnold takes a swing at it, scoring his second European goal of the season thanks to a small deflection off Suler's arm that takes the ball in.

GOAL! Alexander-Arnold makes it seven via a deflection!

89: Hotic booked for catching Can's head with his arm.

86: Sturridge sets Oxlade-Chamberlain up, the winger bursting into the area before finishing smartly past Handanovic. That'll be a confidence booster for him after a difficult start to life at Anfield.

GOAL! Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets his goal!

79: Milner's been good tonight. He's unlucky not to get an assist there after beating two and seeing his cross go over the 'keeper, Coutinho unlucky as his effort is blocked. Napoli have halved the deficit against Manchester City, whilst Spartak are 4-1 up against Sevilla.

76: No away goal for Wijnaldum, he's taken off. Solanke on. Good footwork by Oxlade-Chamberlain after he's gifted the ball by the same 'keeper that saves his shot.

74: Little going on in Maribor with the hosts dropping deep and Liverpool happy to knock the ball around. Spartak Moscow, however, have extended their lead against Sevilla. 3-1 now in that one.

68: Daniel Sturridge enters the fray for Liverpool, Firmino coming off.

65: Updates elsewhere in the group, Spartak have re-taken the lead against Sevilla.

57: No hat-trick for Salah, he's had quite a heavy workload recently and Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces him. He gets a chance straight away from Moreno's cross, shooting over. Hotic on for Kramaric for Maribor.

54: Can is fouled down the left in the aftermath of the Coutinho free-kick, the Brazilian going over to whip the ball in, Firmino with a deft touch to head across goal and into the corner.

GOAL! Firmino for Liverpool!

53: Cracking save by Handanovic, Coutinho with a free-kick in a trademark position but the veteran 'keeper is across to tip it wide.

52: Almost a goal for Wijnaldum as Firmino opts not to shoot in the area, rolling the ball across for the Dutch international who fluffs his lines a little.

46: Moreno thunders wide as a corner comes out to him.

45: Back underway in Maribor and around Europe.

Right, we think it's Salah's goal, putting him on a brace. Really though, they both go for it. Who knows. Second-half soon.

Half-time: Maribor 0-4 Liverpool

45: Real Madrid equalise through a penalty as this one drifts towards half-time, Milec booked.

42: Maribor should have a goal! Nobody tracks Suler from a free-kick, the tallest Maribor player nodding wide from just outside the six yard box. Salah picks out Firmino at the other end, his shot also wide.

40: Typical training ground goal. Coutinho finds Moreno, the left-back beyond the defence and with a good cross, Firmino and Salah meet the ball at seemingly the same time to put it in. Who gets the credit? We'll keep you updated. Also, Spurs ahead at the Bernabeu!

GOAL! Not sure who's it is, but Liverpool are four up!

35: Sevilla level at Spartak, 1-1 there.

32: Liverpool attacking again, Salah's half-volley dips nicely but it's held by Handanovic at the second attempt.

30: Maribor getting into it a little now as two shots are blocked by the Liverpool defence, it looks like they've recovered from the initial hammering.

29: A save for Loris Karius to make! Full-back Viler cutting in onto his un-favoured right-foot, forces Karius to get down well to his right and save.

27: Salah in-behind and finishes beautifully but he's offside.

25: Alexander-Arnold thunders a superb cross into the area but it's diverted out for a corner. Just thinking, could we see a Gini Wijnaldum away goal tonight? Surely this is the sort of opposition he'd back himself to score against, especially playing in quite an advanced role, even away from Anfield!

22: Interesting. Elsewhere in the group, Spartak lead Sevilla at home, putting Liverpool top as it stands. A Spartak win would help Liverpool in their hunt to top the group, but would see a 'three horse race' come about for the two qualifying spots.

20: Firmino returns the favour for the first goal, sliding Salah in this time and the winger makes no mistake by slotting home from close range.

GOAL! Three for Liverpool, Salah!

19: Elsewhere in Europe, Manchester City have raced into a two goal lead against Napoli, goals from Sterling and Jesus scoring for them.

16: Maribor under siege here, Moreno with a late run into the box, found by Coutinho before he lashes into the side-netting.

15: It could have been three with Milner providing the delivery again, Firmino's touch on the ball taking it wide rather than into the net.

13: Salah involved again as he drives forward, slipping the ball forward to Milner whose cross is good to find Coutinho advancing into the area, volleying towards the corner and beyond the goalkeeper.

GOAL! Coutinho doubles Liverpool's lead!

7: Liverpool dominant here, Milner beating his man on the edge with a nice cut-back before forcing 39-year-old Handanovic into a save. No, it's not the Inter Milan one.

4: That'll do nicely for Liverpool, ahead with their first real attack of the game as Salah pinches the ball from defender Suler, bursting into the area before sliding across for Firmino to tap in.

GOAL! Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool ahead!

0: Kick-off, underway in Maribor!

That spine-tingling anthem has shot down the players' spines, and we're now ready to go.

Just ten minutes now until kick-off in this one, Liverpool desperately seeking their first group stage win. No Oxalade-Chamberlain in the starting line-up as Coutinho remains in the front three rather than in midfield, where there's no place for Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool skipper takes his seat on the bench with James Milner handed a start.

Maribor XI: Handanovic; Milec, Suler, Rajcevic, Viler; Vrhovec, Kabha; Kramaric, Ahmedi, Bohar; Tavares.

Liverpool XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno; Can, Milner, Wijnaldum; Coutinho, Salah, Firmino.

Team news is out!

Maribor do have form against English teams at home, they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in the 2014-15 Champions League groups. However, the Blues got their revenge at Stamford Bridge, winning 6-0.

Unlike Liverpool, Maribor do come into the game off the back of a win, beating Rudar 2-1 away from home in the league.

Regarding team news, Liverpool have Joe Gomez available once more in Europe after he served a suspension, although Trent Alexander-Arnold could come back in at right-back. Loris Karius will replace Simon Mignolet in goal as he has for all group stage games this season, whilst changes may be made further forward with Daniel Sturridge and James Milner hoping to get back in the side. Klopp did state however that it wasn't a game for rotation, so anything more than a few changes from the United game would be a surprise. Sadio Mane remains out with a hamstring injury.

Maribor aren't without a point so far, as they drew their opener 1-1 at home to Spartak. However, they took a pasting last time out in Europe, losing 3-0 away to Sevilla. Despite Liverpool's form, they won't be expecting to get anything out of their next two, although a full house tonight should surely inspire the home players.

Klopp's men haven't set the world alight in Europe either, although it hasn't been all doom and gloom. Two draw's out of two isn't all that bad, with a point taken at home to Sevilla and then away to Spartak Moscow. They'll be expecting to take six points from the next two games though, with Maribor seen as the basement battlers in the group.

Liverpool could really do with a win tonight, based on their form in general and their European form. The Reds have won just one in the past 50 days, only beating Leicester City (away in the league) since the the first international break of the season. They have only lost twice in that period though, draw's at the moment being what's putting the Reds down, such as against Manchester United on Saturday. Before that, Jurgen Klopp's side were frustrated at St James' Park by Newcastle United, drawing at home to Burnley in recent weeks also.

Good evening to one and all, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text commentary of this evening's UEFA Champions League clash between NK Maribor and Liverpool. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through the affair, held at the 'People's Garden' stadium in Slovenia, with kick-off at 19:45 GMT.