Will Maribor mauling lead to Liverpool victory at Wembley?

Liverpool could only draw with Manchester United last weekend (Getty Images)

Despite Liverpool's recent downturn in form, their misfiring attack has still been creating chances, and some believed it was only a matter of time before everything clicked.



On Tuesday night, it did.



Liverpool thumped Maribor 7-0 in Slovenia, registering their first victory in this season's Champions League and their first victory away from home in the competition for eight years.



In truth, the scoreline flattered Maribor, who were awful, and the Reds could have scored more, but you can never complain with a victory by seven goals - the biggest away win by an English side in the entire history of the European Cup.

​Firmino back amongst the goals

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah especially rediscovered their goalscoring form, netting two each (Firmino could have had a hat-trick if not for the speed of his Egyptian teammate). Philippe Coutinho continued his good form since returning to the side with a goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout late on, with the latter scoring his first Liverpool goal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled since moving from Arsenal on the

final day of the summer transfer window, but the £35m signing impressed in a cameo against Manchester United and again on Tuesday night.

His improvement may not yet be enough for starts, even with Sadio Mané's injury, but Oxlade-Chamberlain is now slowly beginning to show why Jürgen Klopp invested so heavily in the England international. Indeed, Klopp sees the 24-year-old as a six-year project, not to be judged after just six weeks.



Liverpool now sit top of their Champions League group, helped by Spartak Moscow's surprising 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla, and are in a promising position to progress to the knockout stages for the first time since 2009.

Maribor may not even bother making the trip to Anfield in a fortnight, such was the demolition they received on their own ground.



Yet Klopp's Reds will not be facing Maribor every week. Maribor are respectable opponents who have a moderate record at home to elite clubs, but they remain below the quality of Premier League sides, and are still looking for their first home victory in the competition.

​Spurs a tougher challenge

Tottenham Hotspur will be a completely different, and considerably harder, challenge.



Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled at Wembley, with their away record superior so far this season, but they are starting to overcome that hurdle. A victory over Liverpool would definitely destroy any remaining demons for Spurs, who still sit third in the Premier League, behind only the Manchester clubs.

In each of the last two seasons, Tottenham have provided the greatest challenge to the eventual Premier League champions Leicester City and Chelsea, respectively.

Their collapse against Newcastle United on the final day of the 2015/16 campaign, allowing their great rivals Arsenal to leapfrog them into second, emphasized their mental fragility with regards to winning silverware (a trait recent Liverpool sides have also shared). Yet their consistency near the top of the table, against clubs with greater wealth and depth, illustrates the quality of their squad and their manager.

Tottenham now have a team that can win the Premier League, even with the loss of Kyle Walker to Manchester City. The question is whether they themselves truly believe they can finally become champions of England again after 56 years.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris, Spurs certainly should believe, and their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid showed that they can compete against the very best. Regardless, they cannot continue to be underestimated, especially over a single game.



Liverpool need to forget about who they played on Tuesday night, and concentrate on the goals they scored. Whilst the Reds will not score seven every week, they need to improve their efficiency in front of goal, especially as you get fewer chances against the bigger sides.

Therefore, they have to take the confidence gained from their trip to Slovenia and apply it again at Wembley to have any chance of taking all three points back to Merseyside. In all likelihood, Spurs will score, despite Liverpool's successive clean sheets, so Firmino, Coutinho, Salah and co. have to keep their shooting boots on from Tuesday.

If they can, then Wembley may feel like Anfield South again – for Sunday afternoon at least.