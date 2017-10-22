Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as scintillating Spurs put shambolic Liverpool to the sword

Jurgen Klopp looks on as his Reds are beaten 4-1 by Spurs at Wembley (Getty images - John Powell)

Liverpool were Kaned on the pitch and should be caned by Klopp and co after an embarrassing display from the Red’s that saw Harry Kane completely bully the Liverpool defence as a rampant Tottenham left there Wembley woes behind them to humble Liverpool 4-1 and state themselves as genuine title contenders.

Jürgen Klopp and his side leave the capital 12 points behind leaders Manchester City after only nine games and no top-flight team has conceded more away goals than Klopp’s shambolic Reds.

Spurs hadn’t won against Liverpool since 2012 and any signs of a Wembley hoodoo was quickly put to bed in front of a record crowd of 80,827.

Liverpool were defensively disastrous and Dejan Lovren paid the ultimate price after being hauled off only 30 minutes into the game as his days in a Liverpool shirt look numbered after only two months into the season.

So how did the players fare individually?

Further Defensive calamities punished by ruthless Spurs attack.

Simon Mingolet (4) - Very unconvincing performance from the Belgian who made countless mistakes and was very poor during both the opening goals. Completely sold himself to Kane for the first and should have done better to deny Son for the second.

Joe Gomez (5) – Difficult day for the former Charlton Athletic player who started the game at right-back before being thrown into the deep end after Lovren’s injury. Adjusted well at times but couldn’t do anything to prevent a Spur’s mauling.

Dejan Lovren (3) – Probably his worst performance in a Red’s shirt and it’s difficult to see a future at the club for the Croatian who only signed a new long-term contract in February. Looked completely terrified by the inform Kane and was completely at fault for two of the opening goals as the Reds found themselves two nil down within 12 minutes. Was taken off after 30 minutes with a performance that was the stuff of nightmares.

Joel Matip (4) – Was left helpless at times by his defensive partner and looked out of place on more than one occasion. Not his best performance by a distance and lacks the leadership of a top quality centre back.

Alberto Moreno (5) – Looked completely vulnerable defensively but looked to venture forward and provide a decent outlet for the Reds. Only looks to attack and leaves his Center back's way too exposed on several occasions.

Disappointing day in the Capital for Midfield three

Jordan Henderson (6) – The returning skipper struggled during the opening stages of the game as his midfield was left far too exposed that saw the Red’s 2-0 behind before the quarter of the hour mark. Superb assist to bring the team back into the game with a sumptuous pass that found Salah to bring one back. Difficult to shine in a result that really was nothing shy of a demolition

James Milner (5) – Was rewarded with a start after his superb performance in Slovenia but today was a completely different story for the Vice-Captain. Was bullied by the Spurs midfield and failed to bring Salah into the game.

Emre Can (4) – Started in midfield but was thrown in at right back after Lovren left the field. Looked lost at fullback and failed to keep up with the pace of the Spur’s attack. Booked for cynical foul on Alli.

Defensive failures left attack with almost impossible task

Philippe Coutinho (6) – Some good touches and looked to grab the game by the scruff of the neck with a few bullet shots that just couldn’t beat the outstanding Lloris. His pressing helped the Reds get back into the game but it proved futile by the end of the 90 minutes.

Mohamed Salah (7) – Easily Liverpool’s best player on the day as the Egyptian scored a superb goal to slot past Lloris with his right foot. Never stopped running in the first half and tested Lloris on more than one occasion. Can hold his head high on a day that doesn’t reflect an impressive performance from the former Roma man.

Roberto Firmino (5) – Was given no service and tried to lead the line but failed to be an attacking threat. Was a useful defensive outlet when blocking Vertongan’s shot off the line but wasn’t the attacking force the Red’s needed on a nightmare afternoon.

Another promising performance from the former Arsenal man

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (6) – One of the better performers and took the game to Tottenham with his direct runs and crosses. His end product needs some work to become the clinical player he is looking to be. Must be worthy of a starting place.

Daniel Sturridge (N/A) – Wasn’t given long enough to influence the game.

Marko Gruijc (N/A) – Had seven minutes to influence a game that was already over.