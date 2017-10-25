Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn signs new-and-improved five-year contract

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Ben Woodburn has signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool to commit his long-term future to the club.

The teenager, who turned 18 earlier this month, agreed improved terms to extend his stay at the club as he continues his rise through the Anfield ranks.

Highly-rated Woodburn broke into the first-team into Jürgen Klopp's first full season last year.

He made his debut in the Premier League against Sunderland before scoring in just his second senior appearance, against Leeds United at Anfield in the League Cup, to become the club's youngest ever goalscorer in November 2016.

The Wales international, who also netted on his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Austria last month, has so far played 10 times for the Reds - including once this season, again in the League Cup.

Woodburn focused on improving

On penning his new deal, Woodburn called it an "unbelievable feeling" having been with the club since joining at under-7s level and said: "This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible."

The young forward - who can play in midfield as well as across the front three - revealed: "When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract. Now I just want to carry on and hopefully show the manager what I can do."

The 2016-17 Academy Player of the Year is seen as an integral part of Liverpool's long-term future having already displayed glimpses of his precocious talent for club and country.

Woodburn's new deal is a testament to the progression he has enjoyed over the past 12 months. He had only signed a long-term contract last November but has been rewarded with fresh terms for his development in that time.

Yet the Chester-born attacker insists that there is "loads of room for improvement" in his game and added: "I've just got to keep working and trying in training every day and hopefully I will improve."

He highlighted that "defending" and "getting a few more goals" are the main areas in his game where he believes he can improve and acknowledged he must continue to "play like a first-team player."

Woodburn said that over the last year he has "grown as a player" and "matured physically and technically", as well as declaring that he has "grown in confidence."

"For the rest of this season, my aim is just to carry on, try to play as many games for the U19s and first team," he continued, stating that hopes to "get some more appearances for the first-team and progress in the U19s Champions League."

Youngster confident of senior opportunities

While Woodburn has only played 45 minutes for Liverpool's senior squad this season, he insists that he is confident of more chances to prove his worth.

He told the club's official website: "I feel like at this club, there is a pathway to the first-team and you get given chances here. I've played for the first team, but I still want more of it. I've got a lot more to give, so I want to show what I can do."

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Woodburn also revealed that he has "quite a strong relationship" with Klopp and feels that the German trusts him, adding: "I feel if he needs me, he will bring me on."

"He's good with us young players," the No.58 said. "If you need to work on anything he will tell you and help you do that."

Liverpool's early League Cup exit to Leicester City has limited U19s captain Woodburn's senior opportunities so far this term, with the club's summer signings having also increased Klopp's options up top.

Woodburn's next minutes are like to come when they start their FA Cup campaign in January, unless injuries necessitate another appearance sooner.