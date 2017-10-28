Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp: Roberto Firmino's header against Huddersfield felt like Christmas

(Picture: Getty Images - Gareth Copley)

Jürgen Klopp joked that Roberto Firmino's goal "felt like Christmas" in Liverpool's win over Huddersfield Town because it came from a set-piece.

The Brazilian headed in from James Milner's corner to double the Reds' advantage on the hour mark, just five minutes after Daniel Sturridge had lifted the opening goal over Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lössl.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum lashed in a killer third off the underside of the crossbar as the Merseyside outfit claimed a pressure-relieving three points at Anfield.

That came after a tense first-half in which Liverpool had desperately struggled to create goalscoring opportunities and ended with Mohamed Salah seeing his penalty saved.

But their much-improved second-half performance meant that Liverpool claimed a huge victory to move into sixth in the Premier League and claim just a third win in 11 games in all competitions.

Liverpool "much better" in the second-half

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp admitted that Liverpool had not had "the best week" following a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last Sunday.

He insisted that his team took their situation "really seriously" and declared that they were aware it was "really important" to bounce back, noting: "Tottenham was the worst game we've played in this season so far and you cannot ignore it. You have to work with it; that's what we did."

Klopp noted that Huddersfield's "rather defensive style" and Liverpool's lack of confidence meant the hosts "were a little bit stiff" and that their play "was not fluent."

Analysing their first-half display in particular, the German said that Liverpool "had too many players behind the ball" and that while it was "clear" they wanted to give Huddersfield "no opportunity to counter-attack", there was no need for "seven players behind the ball to protect."

Liverpool stormed out after the interval and Klopp said that it was "not too difficult" for him "to fix" their first-half performance.

He revealed that his side worked on their attacking positioning and movement throughout the week which makes it "more difficult for any opponent to defend it", insisting: "You could see immediately in the second-half, we had more players between the decisive lines. It was more difficult for Huddersfield to defend."

On Liverpool's goals, Klopp acknowledged that the first came from Tommy Smith's header - which deflected the ball into Sturridge's path and put him one-on-one with Lössl - but said they "forced the situation" because "the pass and the positioning of Roberto and Daniel."

"The second one, after a set-piece, felt like Christmas and all the other nice events together because we scored after a set-piece," a positively shocked Reds boss said, hailing his side for having "a lot of good set-pieces."

Klopp also insisted that Wijnaldum's effort came after "nice play" and said his charges "had more chances" but simply called it "a big relief" as he acknowledged that "the pressure was there."

The nervous groans inside the stadium were notable in the first 45 minutes and Klopp said: "I know it's hard work but in the end probably nobody remembers the first-half because the second-half was really much better. It helped a lot today; three goals, three points, clean sheet. Very, very important."

Klopp: Reds' league position is "obviously" not good enough

Liverpool remain unbeaten at home this season, having conceded just one goal in five games, but their overall form sees them a disappointing 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

They are also three points off reigning champions Chelsea in fourth, Klopp admitting: "We are not in that good a position but we had much more good games than everyone can see when you look at our points."

He said that they "had a really bad one" against Spurs which "the whole world watched", calling it a game that they "don't ignore" although saying they also "don't ignore the performances before" that defeat.

The 50-year-old insisted it was "really difficult" for his side to "stay patient enough" and "do the right things in the right moment."

He said that Huddersfield played as they did in their win over Manchester United the previous weekend, a game in which they "were really successful", meaning it "could have been possible they are successful here like this."

Klopp elaborated: "It was really difficult to play and the counter-attacks you have to avoid, but we avoided them and that was what the boys did really well so I am happy about that. I don't even know in which position [in the table] we are, but obviously it's not good."

Centre-back Dejan Lovren had been chosen to start despite an error-strewn display against Spurs seeing him withdrawn after just 31 minutes, but had to be withdrawn from the starting line-up.

Klopp told journalists that the Croatian picked up a knock in the "last pass" of the pre-match warm up in which Lovren and Joël Matip "were exchanging passes."

"In the last one, he felt something in the muscle," said Klopp. "I don't know exactly, we had no time [to examine it]. The only question I asked in the treatment room was 'Yes or no [can Lovren play]?', I got a no and then we changed. It is his thigh."