Jurgen Klopp demands greater consistency from a Liverpool team still capable of playing at the "highest level"

(Getty images - John Powell)

Saturday’s 3-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday ensured Liverpool’s first league win since September and lifted them to sixth in the table. However, the victory still leaves them chasing their rivals including Manchester City who are a huge 12 points adrift of the Reds.

Klopp and his side have endured a more mixed start to the season compared to last year with resounding wins against Arsenal and Maribor but humbling defeats to Manchester City and Spurs to even the spoils of a contrasting opening to the campaign.

While the Liverpool boss understands the Reds may have endured better fortune, he makes no excuse for the fact that, having topped the table a year ago, they now sit in a disappointing sixth place. Next will mark exactly a year since Liverpool thrashed Watford 6-1 at Anfield to take them to the summit of the Premier League, a position which was lost by November and never retained as Chelsea went on to storm the League title.

Liverpool need luck

But reflecting on the teams progress in the last 12 months the Liverpool boss explained: “Top of the table was a wonderful moment, we played wonderful football – and we’ve played sometimes wonderful football this season too. But we need to be lucky too.

“We haven’t had too much luck so far, that’s the truth. But you cannot ask for luck. You cannot say, ‘Where’s the luck?’ You have to work until the luck happens. Today it clicked.

“Yes, we were ahead of schedule [going top] – that is clear. But everything could have happened from this point: no injuries, bah, bah, bah.

“We are able to perform on the highest level. But now we have to find consistency.”

Klopp: “The boys are good enough”

Having finished 4th in the league and finally returning to the Champion’s League the expectation for Klopp to achieve success this season has grown and it’s fair to say at times its taken its toll on the Liverpool manager, most notably on the touchline of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle at St James Park.

A win against former Borussia Dortmund colleague David Wagner and his Terriers eased some needed pressure from the Boss but Liverpool cannot afford to slip up as they are in a position of playing catch up with the Premier League front-runners.

Klopp then went on to underline his belief in his team and the success he still hopes he can achieve, reiterating that the development of the club is something that will not happen overnight.

“The problem is that here the moment things don’t work out, we get compared with the past,” he continued.

“What you said before the season is immediately the truth: we need to fix the defence etc. Yeah, but it’s the middle of the season! We can only fix it on the training pitch.

“How could I talk about it? The only thing the people around do is weaken the players by saying, ‘You are not good enough.’ It’s a little bit of a problem.

“We all have problems. That’s how it is – apart from Manchester City obviously at the moment. At the moment they are the best team in the league.

“Do I still think it’s possible [to be top]? Yes, 100%. But I know too it takes time. That’s it. The boys are good enough.”