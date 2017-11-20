Sevilla vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2017

Amazingly, for their illustrious record in Europe, Liverpool have won just three of their last 15 European away games, drawing seven and losing five. The Reds did win their last away trip 7-0, though, a club-record result. One would think that bookies aren't even taking odds on them repeating that score-line in Seville tonight...

These two teams have only ever met twice in European competition, the 2015-16 Europa League final - a 3-1 win for Sevilla - and the return meeting between these two teams in September, a 2-2 draw. Sevilla have won three of their four home matches against English opponents in the Champions League, only losing to City in November 2015. The Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium is no easy place to go.

Liverpool are without centre-back Joël Matip due to a groin injury, but Adam Lallana is in the 23-man squad that has travelled to Andalusia and he could make the bench. Loris Karius will start in goal, while Joe Gomez could return after watching the win against Southampton from the sidelines on Saturday with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing the full 90 minutes. We'll have full team news for you an hour before kick-off.

Let's take a little look at the team news, then. They are set to be without defensive duo Nicolás Pareja - also the club captain - and Daniel Carriço with the pair both out since September. Winger Joaquín Correa could return, while Gabriel Mercado and Walter Montoya have both missed Sevilla's last two games. Wissam Ben Yedder and Jesús Navas were unused substitutes against Celta Vigo and should return to the starting side.

The hosts might be the favourites for tonight's encounter but Sevilla's home form cannot be discounted. The last time they lost was 364 days ago, a European loss to Juventus, having gone unbeaten in 25 league and cup games since then. A big challenge for Liverpool to prevent their streak from stretching beyond an entire year.

Sevilla and Liverpool both enter this game in good form too. The La Liga side have won four of their last five in all competitions, losing only to league leaders Barcelona, while the Reds are on a four-match winning streak. They both won their last encounters, Sevilla defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 and Liverpool overcoming Southampton 3-0.

Tonight could well decide who finishes top of Group E and we could also find out another of the teams to join PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the next stage of the tournament. Liverpool lead the group as it stands, one point ahead of Sevilla, who are two ahead of Spartak Moscow. They take on NK Maribor at home tonight and will be poised for any slip-ups from Liverpool or Sevilla.

Welcome ladies and gentlemen! We've got more Champions League action coming your way tonight, Sevilla hosting Liverpool in their fifth group game. A win for either side ensures their place in the last 16 of the competition. We've minute-by-minute updates of this evening's game so stay right here to stay up-to-date. Kick-off is at 19:45pm BST but until then we'll have all of the key build-up to keep you entertained. Stick around.