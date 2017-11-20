Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool's Adam Lallana "knocking on the door" for first appearance

(Picture: Getty Images - John Powell)

Jürgen Klopp believes Adam Lallana is "nearer and nearer" to full fitness and Liverpool's starting line-up after travelling with their 23-man squad to Sevilla.

The Reds can seal their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a win in Spain, though defeat could end their hopes of topping Group E and potentially earning an easier last-16 draw.

And midfielder Lallana could make his first appearance of the season after being included in the contingent that has made the trip to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

The England international has been kept out by a thigh injury since early August but Klopp has confirmed that he is approaching his peak level of sharpness.

Lallana "knocking on the door" for a start

On whether Lallana will make the match-day squad to face Sevilla, the German boss said: "He is getting nearer and nearer, but we need him for the rest of the season and not for the next weeks."

Klopp declared that Lallana is "really knocking on the door" and called it "fantastic" and "great" that he is available for selection again.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius will come into the side in one confirmed change for the visitors, having started all six of the Reds' previous Champions League outings this term.

Asked to divulge on any more potential changes, with Joe Gomez another who could return to the team, Klopp continued: "Maybe! With the quality we have, it's always a mixture of what you have to think about; it's about rhythm on the one side, and freshness on the other side."

He also noted that he names his line-up in order to answer the "specific questions that the other team will ask", adding: "You look and say 'they're strong on this and strong on that, so what can we do?' Then you make the line-up."

Klopp told reporters that their win over Southampton "was not that intense" and so Liverpool "could go with the same line-up for sure" but "100 per-cent" will not due to Karius' return, meaning at least one change.

"Big chance" that Matip starts vs Chelsea

Joël Matip is the only notable absentee with the centre-back still hampered by a groin problem that prevented him from playing in a win over the Saints on Saturday.

However, Klopp revealed Matip is making good progress in his recovery and is confident of being able to call upon his services against the Blues.

He explained that the Liverpool entire squad "looks good" besides Matip, who "is in Liverpool and full training" but not at full fitness to feature against the La Liga side.

"He is good," Klopp said. "I think there will be a big chance he will be ready for [Chelsea on] Saturday, but there was no chance for this game. It was a little bit too quick, but its all good."