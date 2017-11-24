Liverpool vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Conte has even warned his Chelsea players that they must keep an eye on the in-form Salah, but also declared the wide-man is not their only threat. He explained: "Salah is a good player and is very dangerous. He's a technical player, but at the same time he is very fast, very strong and very good in one v one situations. He's also a very good finisher. We must pay great attention not only to Salah, but also to [Sadio] Mané, [Roberto] Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, [Daniel] Sturridge. They have a good coach [Jürgen Klopp] and a good identity. Great organisation, especially offensively. They are very dangerous."

Salah has already faced Chelsea four times previously, all in Europe for previous employers Basel, and scored three goals. As the Premier League's top scorer, he's a good to continue that excellent goalscoring record against the Blues here. He has braces in both of his last two league outings.

One of this game's most interesting sub-plots is Salah's first meeting against his former club. The winger's year-long spell at Chelsea saw him make just 19 first-team appearances before he was loaned to Fiorentina and then joined Roma on a permanent deal. Understandably, the 25-year-old was much younger in his development then than he is now and a far less refined attacker, hence Chelsea's willingness to let go of him despite his promise. But Liverpool have picked the Egyptian up closer to his peak and he's proven that, a £36.9 million fee looking like a steal now. No player has ever had a more successful start to his career in the Premier League era for the club with nine goals in his first 12 top-flight games and 14 strikes in all competitions, as many as last season's top-scorer - Philippe Coutinho - after a full season.

Will their European exertions affect either side's performance tonight? They'll hope not. They can hardly afford to be at 100 per-cent, either of them, with both searching for crucial wins. Chelsea's gap to City looks almost unpluggable, even at such an early stage in the season, but they will be keen to keep on United's toes as they hope and pray for the front-runners to struggle in a hectic festive period. Liverpool, whose title ambitions have long since been abandoned, will also hope to keep pace with those chasing Champions League qualification - particularly with the others around them, Spurs (West Brom at home), United (Brighton at home) and Arsenal (Burnley away) all facing fairly winnable fixtures this weekend.

Chelsea will be more worried about fatigue than anything. Their 5,000-mile round trip to Baku in mid-week meant they only landed back in London at 4am on Thursday morning, hampering their pre-match preparations with Liverpool having had since Wednesday - a day they spent warm weather training Seville before jetting back home. Yet Conte refuses to accept it as an excuse, telling reporters: "They [the players] must be ready to play a big game against Liverpool. I don't like to find an alibi or excuse, and it is the same for my players. For sure it won't be easy because we are facing a really good team, a strong team, especially at home. The fans push a lot but we have to try and do our best."

For Chelsea, Conte has a strong complement to choose from - with Victor Moses, previously on loan at Liverpool from the Blues in 2013-14, available again after spending the past six weeks on the treatment table with a hamstring injury. The Nigerian will start on the bench, Conte confirmed in his pre-match press conference. Their absentees include back-up striker Michy Batshuayi and young forwards Charly Musonda and Kenedy.

But let's focus on some more of the less trivial matters shall we - such as how Liverpool's and Chelsea's squads are shaping up with confirmed team news expected an hour before kick-off. The home team could be without Emre Can, the German midfielder - linked with a move away from the club when his contract expires next summer - a doubt with a muscle injury. Adam Lallana could feature in the match-day 18 for the first time this season after a lengthy thigh injury, while defender Joël Matip could return from a thigh injury of his own that has sidelined him for two games.

While we're hitting you with some statistics, here's one of the best you'll find going into tonight's game. Of Chelsea's 23 league goals this season, 15 have come from Spanish players (Morata, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, César Azpilicueta and Cesc Fàbregas). Even in the Spanish top-flight only two teams - Valencia and Real Sociedad - can better that total. The Spanish Armada.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last five Premier League meetings between these two teams but have not beaten Chelsea at Anfield since May 2012, failing to win any of the last five home clashes here - losing two. Both of their last two wins over the Blues came at Stamford Bridge, including last season's fixture in South West London. The other meeting was a 1-1 draw in February, Simon Mignolet denying Diego Costa the chance to win the game for the visitors from the spot.

Tactically, tonight promises to be a truly absorbing affair. In response to Chelsea's deteriorating defence, Conte has switched from a 3-4-3 to a 5-3-1-1 with Hazard supporting Álvaro Morata, who has been a huge success since signing in the summer. That has offered them greater stability in defence while Hazard's freedom to roam as a central No.10 has seen the Belgian orchestrate much of the Blues' offensive play to great effect. Liverpool will hope to get at Conte's men out wide, with the sublime pairing of ex-Chelsea winger Mo Salah - with 14 goals in 19 games since joining from Roma - and another wide-man, Sadio Mané central (though not literally) to much of their success. It's little secret that their defence is their flaw, as shown against Spurs and Sevilla most notably, and it is crucial that they shackle Hazard and Morata in order to have hope of beating Chelsea. They might be on fine goalscoring form, but few would expect this to be a high-scoring contest in which Liverpool can simply rely on their front-line to outscore the opposition.

Despite this season's drop, Liverpool have the best head-to-head record in matches between the 'big six' (City, United, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal) sides since Klopp took charge on L4 back in October 2015. They have accrued 37 points from 22 games - six more than Antonio Conte's Chelsea - the Stamford Bridge side boasting the next-best record after them.

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool are three points adrift of the Blues in fifth, though will no doubt be pleased that they are only a point off of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth - having been thrashed 4-1 by Spurs at Wembley Stadium last month. They have bounced back since then, but have yet to truly prove themselves in a high-profile contest this term since beating Arsenal. Since then, they have been hammered by City and Spurs and twice failed to beat La Liga side Sevilla. Let's not forget that dull 0-0 at home to United, too. Can they make a statement here?

The visitors, Chelsea, are also in fine fettle having won their last three games - keeping a clean sheet in all three games - against rivals Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Qarabağ FK with Eden Hazard steadily approaching his unstoppable best. Though they have already lost three Premier League games, after losing four of 38 top-flight matches last term, they are just one point off second-placed United (going into this weekend's round of games) with Manchester City enjoying an immense eight-point advantage after just 12 games.

Hosts Liverpool were on an excellent run of form before the confidence crush of conceding three goals in the second half in Spain to draw 3-3 with Sevilla, having led 3-0 after half-an-hour. That cost them last-16 qualification, courtesy of winning Group E, with a game to spare and also a fifth consecutive win in all competitions. They have scored at least three goals in all of their last five league and cup games, however.

Good evening folks, welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Liverpool vs Chelsea tonight! In what promises to be a hugely-intriguing Premier League showdown, the reigning league champions travel to Anfield after back-to-back 4-0 wins with the Reds reeling from a second-half collapse to Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night. We'll have updates throughout the evening, with kick-off on Merseyside at 17:30pm BST. But until then, we'll have plenty of build-up to run down the time so stay right here!