"Another moment where we have no luck" declares Klopp as Liverpool are held by Baggies

Klopp is left questioning the officials at full-time (photo; Getty Images / Alex Livesey - Danehouse)

Jurgen Klopp was left cursing Liverpool's luck once again as the Reds were held to a stalemate by West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.

The closest Liverpool came to scoring was when Dominic Solanke put the ball in the net shortly after coming off the bench, turning in a Joe Gomez cross.

However, amid mass celebrations as the youngster thought he'd bagged his first competitive Reds goal, it was disallowed for handball in a call supposedly made by the assistant referee.

"For me it's twice deflected," said Klopp on the incident.

"In the game it looked 100% like chest and afterwards when I saw the replay I saw an arm but I'm not sure if it hits his arm.

"You have to be a really good assistant to make the decision.

"That's another moment where we have no luck. If he doesn't see it or isn't as sure as he was then it's a goal. It wasn't a game for 20 chances but I think we had seven or eight, the boys usually score in moments like this."

Second half improvement

On the game in general, Klopp watched his side toil against a resilient Baggies defence, with chances restricted in a way that they've rarely been this season.

Solanke's effort aside, the Liverpool frontline failed to muster much, Roberto Firmino's off-target effort in the first half as close as they came to making a breakthrough.

"First half it looked to me a little stiff," Klopp analysed.

"The timing of the movements wasn't what it should be, the passing was not too good. We weren't quick enough, we were quite static.

"Second half was better, we changed the system a few times and tried to bring them more trouble. We had good crosses, good chances, scored the goal that was disallowed."

Mignolet absence explained

Simon Mignolet wasn't picked, on the bench as Loris Karius came back in, the German doing a stellar job whilst questions were raised over why exactly Mignolet had been taken out.

" He had a swollen ankle from a kick [against Everton]," Klopp revealed.

"Simon could have played but we had no reason to take a risk with Loris fit. An outfield player wouldn't play with a swollen ankle.

"I thought it makes no sense, we play on Sunday again. If you're half-injured [an play] it often happens that you get a serious one."

Stoppage time questions

Klopp was asked briefly about a lack of additional time during the game, one minute in the first half and three in the second despite full use of substitutes and apparent time wasting from the visitors.

"A lot of things around refereeing decisions feel not good for us at the moment. I don't get it really but we can't change anything.

"I told the ref after the game 'three minutes after six changes, time wasting of the opponent?' and he said that is was right. I can't say anything about that, they do what they think is right and we have to accept it."