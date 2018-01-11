Liverpool name their price for Daniel Sturridge

[Photo via Getty Images]

​​According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool ​are prepared to part ways with ​Daniel Sturridge ​this month with the striker keen to get some regular football in order to stake a claim for a place in England's ​World Cup squad.

​Sturridge ready for pastures new in bid to revive World Cup dream

Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for the 28-year-old striker, with an acceptable offer believed to be in the region of £30million. Loan moves have also been ruled out by the club, with the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League ​all still to play for. Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke are the other forward options at Jürgen Klopp's disposal but Sturridge's eye for goal means he could well be a useful asset for The Reds.

Sturridge hasn't played for Liverpool since early December in the Champions League against Spartak Moscow and has returned to training from an injury setback this week. Scoring 63 goals in 133 games for the club, his world-class finishing may come in handy as Klopp eye's a strong finish to the current campaign.

Potential obstacles could arise if any move for Sturridge

The former-Chelsea striker has been linked with numerous clubs in recent windows, with ​Southampton and West Ham ​two clubs showing interest in acquiring his services. Both clubs have struggled for goals this season and Sturridge's arrival would provide a much needed boost in the final third, while giving the player the best possible chance of featuring in the World Cup.

​However, his wages may prove a problem in any negotiations, with his £150,000-a-week wages a strong obstacle. A strong £30million price tag may be a bit optimistic from the Anfield outfit too, with Sturridge's inability to keep fit likely to haunt him wherever he goes. 30 starts in the league since the start of the 2014/15 season will be of huge concern to potential suitors, albeit having scored 17 goals in said appearances.

It seems a matter of when not if Sturridge will leave Merseyside for a fresh start. He's got bags of quality and there'll be a number of Premier League teams circling around over the next few weeks.