Welshman Ben Woodburn expected to be in Liverpool squad for Swansea trip

Woodburn in FA Cup action last season (photo: Getty Images / David Blunsden)

18-year-old Ben Woodburn is expected to be named in the Liverpool squad for Monday's trip to Swansea City, albeit on the bench.

Woodburn failed to feature for Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup on Saturday, or on Sunday as the Reds' U23 side beat Charlton Athletic 4-1.

He'll travel with the squad down to South Wales on Monday, hoping to get some minutes in back-up for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have been in blistering away form lately, scoring 17 in their last five away league games.

Overall, Jurgen Klopp's side are 14 unbeaten in the league, with the chance to move five points clear of fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur should they beat Swansea.

Van Dijk to return

The only expected change from Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester City eight days ago is Virgil Van Dijk's expected involvement, Dejan Lovren likely to drop to the bench.

Andrew Robertson and Emre Can will keep their places after fantastic games against City, with Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno well on their way to returning from injury.

Loris Karius will get another chance to nail down his place as Liverpool number one after a disappointing showing against City, Klopp re-affirming his commitment to giving Karius a fair chance earlier this week.

No Coutinho, no replacement

Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho, of course, after his sale to Barcelona earlier this month.

Woodburn's inclusion is indicative of the way Liverpool are yet to replace Coutinho with another attacker, fans worried that should Mane or Salah suffer an injury the Reds would be left light in the final third.

However, the youngster won't see it that way, especially after a string of impressive showings so far in his young career. Could he take another positive step back in his home country on Monday?