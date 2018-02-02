Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool's January transfer window: "We did what we thought was right."

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp - Getty Images

The Reds have endured a mixed January window with the much-needed addition to a struggling defence that has come under constant scrutiny for the majority of the season. Liverpool paid £75 million - a world-record fee for a defender - to sign Van Dijk from Southampton earlier this month.

However, the departure of star player Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona without a replacement for the talisman leaves Klopp's side in an uncertain position for the remainder of the season as they look to secure another top-four finish.

With no more additions other than Van Dijk the Reds also saw Daniel Sturridge, Marko Grujic and Lazar Markovic also leave the club on loan deals.

Would we have preferred to keep Phil Coutinho? Yes, of course

Klopp faced the media for the first time since the January window closed and the German manager was asked whether he felt Liverpool's business has put them in a stronger position to clinch a Champions League spot.

“Neither, I would say,” he replied.

“We did what we thought was right. Not everything was in our hands. Would we have preferred to keep Phil Coutinho? Yes, of course, I think everybody knows that, while I think it was really sensible to do it," Klopp continued.

Liverpool had to say their farewells to Coutinho who left the Reds to join La Liga leaders Barcelona on a five-and-a-half-year contract in a deal worth a British transfer record of £146 million.

The 25-year-old completed his medical and finalised his move before being presented to the Spanish media with a press conference, signing a deal thought to be worth £240,000-a-week.

Coutinho became the second-most expensive signing of all time, behind only compatriot Neymar who completed an earth-shattering £198 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Five loan deals see's more departures than arrivals for Reds

Lazar Markovic looked to be moving to Swansea City on deadline day as his battle for a way out of Liverpool goes on, but was loaned to Anderlecht after the Swans called the deal off upon completing their move for Andre Ayew.

From Liverpool's youth squad, there were Championship moves for Jon Flanagan, Ovie Ejaria and Harry Wilson.

Flanagan hasn't featured for the first team this season and heads to Bolton Wanderers in search of finding the same form that nearly took Liverpool to the title back in 2014. Bolton are currently 22nd in the Championship battling relegation.

Wilson and Ejaria have both had impressive seasons for Liverpool's U23 side so far, they move to Hull City and Sunderland respectively as they seek to continue their development.

When asked about the loan deals which saw five Reds players leave the club to find game-time elsewhere the Manager said: “So, with the young lads, we gave on loan to different clubs, especially the young boys, that’s because we really think they are ready for the next challenge.

“We had, and we have still, the plan to strengthen the U23s - that’s now obviously not the case in this moment anymore but we have other players that can step up. They can make the next step from U18s to U23s, from U16s to U18s, stuff like that, so that was a decision of all of us. We think they are ready.

Klopp continued: "The senior players we gave on loan, I think made sense as well. Marko needed match time. Lazar, it’s clear, didn’t play football for a long time and Anderlecht is a fantastic solution like Bolton is for Flanno."

The biggest loan deal of the January window saw Daniel Sturridge join West Bromwich Albion meaning the Englishman would return to his home city as he looks to revive his career and make a statement to see him return to the England squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The move brings to an end a lengthy period of speculation over the player's future, having fallen out of favour with the Reds boss.

Sturrdige's loan also see's the 28-year-old looking to get more minutes and hopefully unleash the same form that nearly saw Liverpool win the league back in 2014, that also earnt himself a nomination for the PFA Player of the year award.

Sturridge made just nine appearances this season and netting only twice, his previously prolific goal-scoring ratio on Merseyside has steadily risen from a negative point of view.

“Daniel wanted to leave as well and we have, with Roberto, Dom and Danny Ings, three players in that position, plus maybe Mo Salah on a specific day can play it as well. So that made sense as well [and] that’s why we did the business we did," Klopp stated.