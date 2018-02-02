Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp insists Tottenham Hotspur clash is a top-four six-pointer

(Photo - Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp has deemed Liverpool's clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield a 'six-point game' as the Reds look to keep their top-four momentum.

Two points separate Liverpool and the Londoners before their Premier League clash this weekend, with the race for a top-four position increasing in ferocity as the run-in approaches.

The previous meeting saw Spurs humble Liverpool 4-1 in a game that saw the Reds react with an 18-game unbeaten run to put themselves into strong contention to finish at least fourth.

Meanwhile Mauricio Pochettino's side sit outside the Champions League places looking to leapfrog Liverpool with a much-needed confidence-boosting victory on Merseyside.

You have to go back to 2011 to find Spurs' last victory at Anfield but after their impressive win over Manchester United in mid-week, last season's league runners-up will be looking for another big result this Sunday.

Klopp: "They are in a good moment"

At his pre-match press conference, Klopp assessed the importance of the match in the context of that battle for Champions League qualification.

When asked about the importance of the match, Klopp explained how his side will be looking to right the wrongs of their horrific Wembley performance earlier this term.

The German boss acknowledged that match was "not a good game" from Liverpool's perspective and said: "They had a good start, good middle of the game, and good finish – that’s why they won the game."

Klopp added: "But it's absolutely nothing to do with the next game. [It is to do with] the situation in the table, our targets and what we want to do and where we want to finish the season, it is clear it is a very important game."

The Liverpool manager declared: "These are 'six-point' games and the only advantage one team can have in a situation like this is to play at home, at Anfield in this case. That's really good and I'm looking forward to it."

Tottenham's 2-0 win over United potentially dragged José Mourinho's side top-four race, with only five points separating 2nd to 5th going into the 25th round of fixtures.

Klopp was one of the viewers of Spurs' Wednesday night win at Wembley and believes that they pose a huge threat to his Liverpool team.

He suggested Spurs had "kind of a lucky start" against Spurs in that "there were a lot of long balls in the history of football" but theirs came off perfectly and that "the second touch doesn't lead too often to a goal."

But he praised: "They were awake the whole game, sharp over 95 minutes. It looked really good. You don’t keep Manchester United that often, so often, away from your own goal as Tottenham did in that game."

Klopp also acknowledged that "a few players are coming back" for the visitors, potentially in the likes of Toby Alderweireld and also new signing Lucas Moura.

"They are in a good moment. But our moment is not too bad as well. It will be interesting," the Reds boss added.

Klopp hopes to find the form that beat leaders City

Liverpool will be looking to find the kind of form that saw them blow away runaway leaders Manchester City in a 4-3 victory that dealt Pep Guardiola's side their only league defeat of the season so far last month.

Asked if they could repeat such a high-octane display in which almost everything went right for Liverpool despite a nervy finish, Klopp responded: "It would be cool if we could do that, it makes absolute sense. It’s the most similar game. Not exactly the same because Tottenham have a different style of play, but it's similar."

Klopp said that Liverpool "play against one of the best teams in England" and also "one of the best teams in the world" in Spurs and challenged his side to put in their "best performance."

"It's a very, very interesting challenge again," he said, declaring that he enjoys the intensity and pressure of such matches where "you know what the opponent is doing" but that they perform to "that high a level that it's quite difficult to deal with."

He added: "There will not be plenty of surprises in the game from both teams. Do what you are good in, do what you plan and do it constantly again and again and again. For the other team that means to be ready to defend all these situations."

Klopp believes Spurs "have to think a lot about our strength" and that likewise Liverpool must "think a lot about their strength" and said: "It can be a game like it was against City, but it's really rare that a game everybody expects so much about is such a fantastic football game. But from my point of view, don't hesitate, do it again."