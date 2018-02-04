Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane's second penalty effort ties game shrouded in officiating controversy

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur played out one of the most dramatic matches of the Premier League season, eventually levelled up by a late Harry Kane penalty.

The Reds led for much of the game before a screamer from substitute Victor Wanyama brought Spurs back into it.

Liverpool thought they'd thrown the game away as Kane won a penalty in the dying minutes, only for Loris Karius to keep the ball out.

Mohamed Salah then shot up the pitch for his second goal of the match, a brilliant individual effort that looked like it would be the winner before Kane stepped up and converted at the second attempt.

A game of two halves

Liverpool are known for their fast starts at Anfield and made another on Sunday, scoring early just as Spurs did earlier this week against Manchester United.

Looking to catch Kane in the Golden Boot tally, Salah sprung onto a poor back-pass from Eric Dier and calmly slotted the ball across Hugo Lloris and into the net.

Jurgen Klopp's side were on the front-foot from then on in, allowing Spurs to have possession on Liverpool's terms, the Reds often winning it back in dangerous areas.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, in for the injured Joe Gomez, took his chance to impress by delivering two expert passes towards James Milner and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool nearly profiting from each.

Karius was enjoying a fairly untroubled half, punching anything in sight from corners, whilst he got down well to save Tottenham's first shot on target, Mousa Dembele unable to get the desired power on a right-footed effort.

Things changed for Spurs after the break though, Liverpool visibly tiring and unable to spring the detailed pressing traps that they had to efficiently used in the first 45.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum were brought on to add energy, but Liverpool dropped deeper and deeper as the minutes ticked by, the warning gun fired as Karius saved well when Heung-Min Son was released in-behind.

Late drama

The Lilywhites eventually picked up their equaliser, thanks to a Goal of the Season contender from Victor Wanyama.

With Karius having punched away a Ben Davies cross, the Kenyan burst ahead of Oxlade-Chamberlain to unleash a powerful right-footed effort into the top corner.

Tottenham, swarming upon Liverpool's goal, then had the chance to step up and win the game, Kane going down under the challenge from Karius in the area, referee John Moss pointing to the spot despite replays showing there was minimal contact made.

Kane stepped up confidently in search of his 100th Premier League goal, but the away fans watched in horror as Karius stood rooted in the centre of his goal, beating away Kane's middling effort.

It was then Liverpool's turn to forge an attack, through their main man. Salah was electric, conjuring up images of Lionel Messi as he beat men with ease in the penalty area, shimmying through impossible gaps before firing hard past Lloris to force the Liverpool lead after 91 minutes.

Klopp charged down the touchline, thinking the game was over, only to be left enraged as his side conceded another penalty, this one even more controversial.

Virgil van Dijk, who had been excellent throughout, made contact via a swinging leg with Erik Lamela in the box, the Argentinean shooting down and disappointed as referee Moss waved play on, only to reverse the decision seconds later, seemingly upon the advice of his assistant, who had failed to spot Lamela in an offside position as the ball initially bounced his way.

Kane stepped up and wouldn't make the mistake of going down the middle again, sending Karius the wrong way to level up a Premier League classic at 2-2.