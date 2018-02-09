Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher hails Roberto Firmino a 'revelation'

(Getty images - Andrew Powell)

The Brazilian international is having yet another fine season with the Reds that has seen the 26-year-old find the net 19 times this term, including 11 in the league and his performances are not going unnoticed.

Firmino has found himself the spearhead of Jürgen Klopp’s attack and the no. 9 has repaid the managers faith by coming up with crucial goals even against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal this season.

Firmino ranks among the top 10 players in the Premier League for combined goals and assists this season and his success has earnt him the appreciation of Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher who highlighted how his non-stop efforts benefit the free-scoring Mohamed Salah too.

“Firmino has been a revelation this season. I actually think he is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League,” the former Liverpool defender commented to Sky Sports.

“He has always been Liverpool’s number one striker but what he has been adding is the goals. He can actually match up to the other strikers now goals-wise and still bring all the other stuff that he brings", Carragher continued.

One of the Premier Leagues most underrated Strikers?

Firmino's work rate is well known and exemplary but it is not always fully appreciated when being compared to the top Premier League strikers. Firmino has more league goals this season than the likes of Álvaro Morata, Wayne Rooney and Alexandre Lacazette. The number of defensive actions that Firmino makes for Liverpool is also fundamental to their high pressing style of play and is evident in the numbers.

“Without a doubt, Firmino is helping Salah too. He is very clever with his passing and his movement drags people out of position as well," Carragher noted.

"He comes towards the ball and that opens up the space for Salah to make that penetrating diagonal run in behind that space between the full-back and the centre-back. It is a great combination for Liverpool.

“Klopp appreciates all of the extra things that Firmino brings to this Liverpool team that nobody else can.”

The biggest worry for the Reds is whether an injury to Liverpool's no. 1 striker would leave them with enough options to cope without the Brazilians services.

The fixture list could be a demanding one for the forward for the remainder of this season, particularly if the team is to enjoy an extended run in the Champions League.

With Daniel Sturridge loaned out to West Bromwich Albion, the cover is provided by Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke.