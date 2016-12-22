De Bruyne tells Guardiola he must reconsider his tactics occasionally

Kevin de Bruyne has flourished this season for City. (Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has told manager Pep Guardiola that he must reconsider his tactics occasionally.

De Bruyne, who has scored three goals and provided nine assists so far this season, also said that City must be versatile in order to adapt to some Premier League sides long-ball approach.

Adapting to the Premier League

​Since being appointed as City manager in the summer Guardiola has come under increasing pressure as his side now trail league leaders Chelsea by seven points.

Guardiola has enjoyed successful spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich but his transition into English football hasn't been as smooth as he may have expected.

City have won back-to-back games in recent weeks, including a 2-1 victory over Arsenal, however they have failed to overcome fellow title challengers Tottenham and Chelsea this season.

De Bruyne said to Belgian magazine Sport/Foot: “What surprises Pep the most is that a lot of teams still play long ball.

“He sometimes thinks that they’ll play along the ground because they do it against other teams, but not against us,"

Speaking about how he thinks the Spaniard must react, the midfielder quipped "I feel like he must sometimes tell himself that it’s stupid.

"He [Pep] spends so much time and puts so much energy in trying to find gaps to eventually tell us the team are going to play long ball. He must ask himself why he bothers at times," said De Bruyne.

​​City's versatility

​Since arriving at the Etihad Guardiola has failed to find his strongest starting eleven and has rotated his side regularly with 24 different players already featuring in their 17 league games.

However, some changes have been forced due to Vincent Kompany's continued injury problems as well as recent suspension for Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero following an incident in a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

De Bruyne has predominantly played in an attacking midfield role but has also featured on the flank and as a false-nine under Guardiola.

De Bruyne said: "In my eyes [being versatile] is an advantage more than an inconvenience. Sometimes, it confuses me, but most of the time it's OK."

He said that it's most important "knowing what to do" when you move position, stating that "things need to be clear in your head."

Revealing that he thinks "versatility helps understand how others work on the pitch," the Belgian said that he thinks he's 'strong' in his head, saying that perhaps "we don't pay enough attention to it" as a skill.