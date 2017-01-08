Badstuber is an option for Manchester City, admits Guardiola

Image credit: TF-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber could be an option in his search for another defender.

City could look to bring the German centre-back in on a loan deal until the end of the season.

'Badstuber is fantastic' – Guardiola

Guardiola, who is actively searching for a new defender, has been very positive about Badstuber whom he coached in his time at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.

Guardiola said: "We are evaluating if there’s a chance to take one (defender). I know Holger, he’s a fantastic player, a fantastic guy, but he’s a Bayern Munich player, and we should first of all speak with them and with him."

He explained, “Now, on the table, there are no names because we had a lot of games. But now we have 10 days until Everton, so we have time to discuss with Txiki, with the club, what is the best for the rest of the season.”

City’s options are limited

Manchester City have struggled defensively this season with the worst defence among the current top six sides in the Premier League.

Guardiola has been undecided between a four-man defence or three at the back and has also had to contend with numerous injuries, most notably to captain Vincent Kompany.

Guardiola said: “We have to speak about the situation. When we arrive now in the Premier League, in the FA Cup, in the Champions League, if something happens with the injuries we don’t have enough.

He added, “We have Nico [Otamendi], John [Stones] and [Aleksandar] Kolarov. Kolarov is a full-back, and of course we have Tosin [Adarabioyo], but Tosin is still young."

Guardiola concluded, "Hopefully Vincent [Kompany] can help us, but Vincent in the last two years he was like this [with injuries].”

Badstuber’s credentials

Badstuber, who has been at Bayern Munich since youth level, has made over 150 appearances in all competitions for the German champions.

However, the centre-back hasn’t been a regular first teamer for Bayern Munich over the past five seasons making just 30 Bundesliga appearances since the beginning of the 2012-13 season.

The defender has appeared for Germany on 31 occasions helping them to a 3rd place finish in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He has won five Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokal’s, three DFL-Supercups as well as a UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup in his time at Bayern Munich.