Gabriel Jesus presentation nearing as Manchester City seek to finalise arrival

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a stellar 2016 both domestically and for his country (photo: Getty Images / Brazil Photo Press CON)

The one name on the lips of Manchester City fans this last week has been that of summer signing, Gabriel Jesus. Having completed his move in the summer of 2016 Jesus was loaned back to his former club, ​Palmeiras, to complete the remainder of the Brazilian season.

The Brazilian starlet enjoyed a stunning 2016 scooping a handful awards including the ​Brazilian Serie A title, an Olympic Gold Medal as well as being named in the the league's team of the year as well as winning league's player of the year.

Having had praised heaped on him all year with some within the Brazilian press believing he's the greatest Brazilian prospect since the likes of Neymar and Ronaldinho.

So following the conclusion of the Brazilian season, Jesus touched down in Manchester on the 2nd of January where he's been exploring the City and seemingly enjoying his new surroundings despite the harsh climate of the North West.

Move edging ever closer

Only minor bureaucratic issues are holding back City from revealing the Brazilian, which until resolved will prevent Jesus from playing as well as his shirt being sold in the club shop.

The issue lies within FIFA's TMS (Transfer Matching System), a difference in details between the two clubs has been found which must be resolved before the deal can be fully approved and Jesus cleared to play for City.

The presentation when it eventually arrives, is rumoured to be a low-key closely controlled affair with the club wanting to protect Jesus from the immediate pressure he will face in England, especially given Jesus' tender age of just 19.

The club are hopeful that he'll be ready for City's meeting at Goodison Park as they take on Everton on January 15, having previously being held to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad in mid October.