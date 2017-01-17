Carragher: Guardiola must be ruthless with Bravo

Photo Source: Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola needs to be ruthless with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

The Chilean shot-stopper, who moved to the Etihad stadium early this season replacing City favourite Joe Hart, hasn’t had an easy start to life in Manchester and his form is under incredible scrutiny.

He was brought to the club from Guardiola's former side, Barcelona, as Hart left on loan for Torino after being told he was no longer first choice.

Bravo must come out of the team

But now, Carragher thinks Guardiola must make a ruthless decision in taking Bravo out of the team if the blues want to challenge at the top of the Premier League.

The former defender though, praised the City boss for making a brave decision in replacing Hart with Bravo, but believes the decision was the wrong one.

He said: “I don’t think it was the right decision, but I admire a manager when they are decisive.

“He’s now got to make another ruthless decision with Bravo.

Carragher went on to add that “He and the club have now got to be looking for a new goalkeeper for next season," saying that "if Pep Guardiola wants to win the Champions League or the Premier League, which is why he was brought in, you won’t win it with that goalkeeper [Bravo].”

Title chances over

Pundit Carragher also believes that with City now falling further behind in the title race, they are now out of contention to lift the title in May.

He continued: “I think four (teams can win it). I don’t think the Manchester clubs can.”

Guardiola and his side are now under considerable pressure as they sit two points outside of the top four.

They welcome in-form Tottenham to the Etihad stadium this weekend, and another defeat for the Sky Blues could see them struggle to keep up with the pace with the rest of the top four.