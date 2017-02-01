Jack Byrne leaves Manchester City for Wigan on permanent deal

Jack Byrne in action for Blackburn during his recent loan spell. (Photo: Kevin Barnes/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Jack Byrne has joined Championship side Wigan Athletic on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Byrne was the only player to leave the Etihad Stadium on deadline day and is one of eight signings for Wigan on the final day of the January transfer window.

Who is Jack Byrne?

Byrne was at Manchester City from the age of 15 but never made an appearance for the first team. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Dutch side Cambuur before joining Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan for the first half of this season.

However, Byrne only appeared for Blackburn four times and has now made the move to the DW Stadium. Byrne has also represented the Republic of Ireland at all levels between U16 to U21.

Byrne happy with move to Wigan

Byrne said: “I moved to Manchester City when I was only 15 and I enjoyed a loan spell over in Holland the year before last. I went to Blackburn Rovers earlier this season now but I’m here now and I’m happy.

“I would have liked to have played a little bit more at Blackburn but circumstances didn’t allow that. I’m looking forward to kicking on with Wigan now though.”

Byrne also said that fellow Republic of Ireland international James McClean played a part in him making the move to the DW Stadium.

Byrne said: “I know James McClean very well and I spoke to him before coming here. He couldn’t speak highly enough of the club and he gave me a good feel when I spoke to him.”

Wigan struggling in Championship

Byrne joins a Wigan side who are struggling in the Championship following promotion from League One as champions last season. The Latics currently sit in 22nd and trail Burton Albion, and safety, by three points.

Former Manchester United youth team coach Warren Joyce recently took the reins at Wigan but has only managed to win four of his 14 games in charge.

Wigan were extremely active on deadline day bringing in Omar Bogle, Josh Laurent, Gabriel Obertan, Mikael Mandron, Alex Bruce, Matt Gilks and James Weir.

While Adam Le Fondre and Yanic Wildschut left the club.