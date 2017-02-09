Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne named best Belgian player abroad

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named the best Belgian player in a foreign league at an awards ceremony in Belgium.

De Bruyne has now won the title for the second consecutive season and was awarded the trophy by current Belgium coach Thierry Henry, who is currently working under the Red Devils' boss Roberto Martinez.

De Bruyne’s career

De Bruyne signed for Manchester City for £55 million from German side Wolfsburg in August 2015. The 25-year-old has since made 60 appearances for the Citizens scoring 21 goals.

De Bruyne is yet to win a title at the Etihad Stadium but did help Manchester City to the League Cup last season and has proved a crucial part of the team again this term.

City’s playmaker has appeared in 23 of their 24 Premier League games this season and has found the net on four occasions.

An uninspiring stint with fellow Premier League club Chelsea in 2013-14 was followed by a successful spell with Wolfsburg for whom he appeared 72 times and helped them to a DFL-Pokal and a DFL-Supercup before his big money move to City.

On the international stage, De Bruyne has already earned 48 caps for Belgium and represented his country this summer at Euro 2016.

Belgians in Britain

De Bruyne isn’t the only elite Belgian plying his trade in the Premier League however.

Chelsea boast Eden Hazard in their ranks who ran De Bruyne close for the award as well as having Belgium’s number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois between the sticks.

The Blues sold Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Everton in 2014 for £28 million and the powerful forward has since scored 78 goals in 152 games for the Toffees.

Tottenham’s defence has been the envy of the Premier League over the past two seasons and Belgian defensive duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have been key to this improvement at the back.

More fellow Belgians in the Premier League include Liverpool’s Divock Origi, West Brom’s Nacer Chadli and Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini.

But De Bruyne beat all of those to claim the gong for a second straight year, and comfortably - claiming over 100 votes more than runner-up Hazard.