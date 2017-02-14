Guardiola admits it will be difficult to catch Chelsea

Guardiola celebrates a strong City result (Photo by Mark Kerton/Action Plus via Getty Images)

The chase is on! Well, that's what some Manchester City supporters believe after seeing their side reduce the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea to eight points.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola is still reluctant to consider his team a possible threat in the title race this season. The charismatic Spaniard saw his side close the gap on Monday night as the Sky Blues registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

A first half goal from the in-form Raheem Sterling gave the visitors a half-time lead before Sergio Augero appeared to have doubled City's lead with 20 minutes to go. The only problem for the Argentinean was that his effort hit Cherries defender Tyrone Mings on the way into the back of the net, denying the striker his 19th goal of the season.

Results need to favour City, admits Pep

The victory for Pep's men helped them move three places up the table to second, but the former Barcelona manager still believes the title is Chelsea's to lose: "They [Chelsea] have to lose three games, and we have to win all our games. You know how difficult that is in the Premier League, so we have to go game by game, narrow the gap."

Speaking about how close the top six is this season, Guardiola added: "we're so happy. We are second now. The gap between second and sixth is nothing, but we're so happy to be second and in this position, and to make the difference a little narrower from Chelsea."

City pray for Jesus' injury

The only negative point about City's result at the Vitality Stadium on Monday was the injury newboy Gabriel Jesus appeared to suffer to his ankle, which forced him to be replaced by Aguero after just 14 minutes.

Jesus has only made a number of appearances for the Blues since arriving in January, but his three goals in his four league games has left Guardiola with no choice but to leave Aguero on the bench. The Brazilian striker warmed to the Etihad faithful, especially after his brace last weekend in the 2-1 win against Swansea City.

City turn their attention to the FA Cup fifth round this weekend as they travel to the John Smith Stadium to face Championship high-flyers, Huddersfield Town. Guardiola and his squad are not in league action until March 5 when they face Sunderland, but do have a UEFA Champions League tie against AS Monaco, prior to that fixture.