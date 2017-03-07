Manchester City vs Stoke City Preview: Blues looking to go second in Premier League

Photo Source: Getty Images

Manchester City can climb to second place in the Premier League table with a win over Stoke City on Wednesday night.

The blues are on an excellent run of late having not been beaten since January, as Pep Guardiola’s side look to finish the season strongly and try to keep up with runway leaders Chelsea.

They can leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur with a win over Mark Hughes’ men at the Etihad stadium, as they play their game in hand having had the Manchester derby postponed due to Manchester United playing in the EFL Cup.

City could close the gap between themselves and leaders Chelsea to eight points if they can navigate their way passed Stoke, but boss Guardiola feels Antonio Conte’s side are “almost unstoppable.”

He said: “It’s a pity that the distance between us and Chelsea is so big. But that’s true. We are there behind.”

As the so-called business end of the season draws near, and with City still in the Champions League, the FA Cup and with an outside chance of Premier League glory, the blues boss is pleased his side are playing well at a crucial time.

He continued: “I feel we are playing quite well and that is why we are getting results.

“But now, of course, we are in a position when you arrive in March and April, every game if you win, you stay; if you lose, you are out.”

City favourites for victory once again

Last time out, City continued their impressive run with a 2-0 victory over struggling Sunderland, as Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane notched the goals to give the blues all three points at the Stadium of Light.

They welcome a ninth placed Stoke City side, who are on a mixed run of late but sit comfortably in mid table.

The Potters go into the tie having also picked up a 2-0 win at the weekend, as they beat relegation-threatened Middlesbrough with Marco Arnautovic helping himself to two goals to give his side victory at the Bet365 stadium.

The sides last met at the beginning of the season when the blues recorded an impressive 4-1 victory away from home, when Aguero and Nolito both scored twice to give City a convincing win.

Stoke’s last victory over the Manchester club came in December 2015 when the Potters claimed a 2-0 victory.