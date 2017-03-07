Torino president reveals ambition to sign Manchester City's Joe Hart on a permanent basis

Joe Hart has become a regular at Italian side Torino. (Picture: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Torino president Urbano Cairo has revealed the Serie A club's desire to make Joe Hart's loan move to Italy a permanent deal.

Hart, 29, joined Torino on loan in September after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola favoured new signing Claudio Bravo over the Englishman between the sticks for his distribution.

Cairo looking to sign Hart permanently

Torino president Cairo said: “With him [Hart] there is an excellent relationship. He is happy to stay in Turin and we can work on it.”

He added: “It depends very much on City but I think Hart would be pleased to remain at Toro, then we will talk to City about the idea and what they want to do.”

Hart’s season so far

Hart has made 25 appearances during his loan spell with Torino this season and has helped the Italian side climb to 9th in Serie A.

The former Birmingham City shot-stopper has kept five clean sheets in his 25 appearances for Torino but has shipped 39 league goals – less than only four other Serie A goalkeepers.

The English goalkeeper is expected to feature when Torino return to action in travelling to Lazio next Monday.

City’s dilemma between the sticks

Bravo arrived from Barcelona and looked destined to be City’s number one for the foreseeable future with Guardiola preferring a goalkeeper who can pass the ball out from the back – a skill Bravo had shown in his time at the Nou Camp.

However, several high-profile blunders against the likes of Manchester United, Everton and his former side Barcelona in the Champions League have seen a lot of criticism directed at the Chilean 'keeper - leading to doubt over his long-term future.

Willy Caballero has featured in goal in each of Manchester City’s last five outings and seems to have taken the number one spot away from Bravo.

Caballero has kept three clean sheets in his last five games and will be aiming to keep Monaco at bay in Manchester City’s crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg next week.