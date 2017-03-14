Monaco vs Manchester City Preview: Guardiola looking for European success with new side

Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Manchester City can seal their place in the last eight of the Champions League if they can finish off Monaco in the round of 16.

The Blues have a 5-3 lead following a pulsating first leg at the Etihad stadium but will be wary going into the tie against a free-flowing Monaco side who have three away goals to their name.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero (2), John Stones and Leroy Sane sealed the first-leg win for Pep Guardiola’s side on a crazy night in late February to set up an exciting second leg.

City will be wary of Monaco's attacking threat (Photo source: Getty Images)

City on good run

The Blues come into the match on an excellent run, disregarding the 0-0 draw with Stoke City last week. They haven't lost since their 4-0 defeat to Everton in January and will be looking to finish this tie off with a view to challenging in the later stages of this competition.

Last time out they sealed an FA Cup semi-final date with Arsenal after beating Middlesbrough away from home with goals from David Silva and Aguero doing the damage in the north-east.

City goalkeeper, Willy Caballero, believes his side must play in a “professional” manner at the Stade Louis II stadium.

He said: “We have to play in a very professional way, trying to control the game and showing our experience.

““We are always focused on our attack and scoring goals. This is Pep’s main idea.

Since establishing themselves as an English powerhouse, in recent seasons City have often struggled to impress on the European stage.

A Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid last season being the furthest they have reached in Europe’s primary competition, and Guardiola will be under no illusions that City must continue their progression as he seeks to turn them into a force in Europe.

Monaco far from out of the tie

Despite the Manchester club holding a two-goal advantage over their Ligue 1 opponents, City have already experienced the attacking threat that Leonardo Jardim’s side possess.

His side, who top the French league, have a rejuvenated Radamel Falcao who has netted 21 times this season as well as Kylian Mbappe who impressed in the first-leg.

Team news

Vincent Kompany could return for the blues after an injury nightmare as he resumed City training whilst Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus remain out of action for the long term.

The home side are sweating on the fitness of star striker Falcao after he picked up a hip injury in Saturday’s victory over Bordeaux.