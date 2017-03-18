Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Jurgen Klopp was watching City's game with Monaco keenly in the week, but is under no illusions that this match will be an easier one because of it. "I thought the changes City made in the game were really good, at half-time for example," he said in his pre-match press conference. "But Monaco always had an answer and always can change little things, big things. City have changed a few things, with [Raheem] Sterling playing more consistently on the wing and it’s really good to watch, I have to say. It’s a real challenge to play against them."

Manchester City have fluctuated between unplayable and unwatchable at times this season, but Pep Guardiola says he expects them to improve as his methods and philosophy sink into his squad. "In the next month and a half I expect a huge step forward," he told the BBC in the wake of the second leg at Monaco. "The club is getting better and better. Next season will be better."

Dejan Lovren is fit to return for his first minutes since January but Roberto Firmino will be assessed late on and Divock Origi is doubtful to feature. Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge are both also out.

In terms of early team news, City could see Nicolas Otamendi and Yaya Toure come back into the fold but Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan remain out of action with long-term injuries.

Recent history suggests we should be in for goals today - there hasn't been a nil-nil between these two since February 2010, though City haven't scored in the last two fixtures. Liverpool have won four of the last five in all competitions and, for anyone who likes a bit of history, won nine of the first ten matches played between the two. Mind, that run spanned from 1893 to 1902, so I wouldn't put too much stock in it if you're assembling an acca.

We're all hoping this match will be a little more entertaining than the last time these sides met at the end of December. Liverpool took the spoils thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum's early header at Anfield, in a match which saw the Reds move four points ahead of Manchester City and within six of Chelsea.

The international match may be awakening from its deep and malevolent slumber once more but there is light over the horizon with some bumper fixtures including these two sides in the coming weeks. City will travel to Arsenal and Chelsea in their next two fixtures, while it's an April Fools' derby for the Reds as they host Everton in two weeks' time.

Liverpool won their last game at home to Burnley but it was tough going on the pitch and for anyone who sat through the full 90 minutes at Anfield or on the television. The Reds have three wins in their last five games, but defeats at Hull City and Leicester City in that time have prevented them from pulling away from the rest of the pack.

Both sides are coming into this one on some pretty patchy form, with City having been dumped out of Europe in midweek by free-scoring Monaco. An FA Cup win at Middlesbrough preceded that result, but they were held at Stoke City in their last Premier League outing. If you didn't notice, it's because you were watching Barcelona v PSG instead.

Just one point and one place separate Manchester City in third and Liverpool in fourth going in to this fixture, though City also have a game in hand. Nevertheless, this game is a massive opportunity for either side to pull ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who were badly beaten at West Brom on Saturday.

The title may be Chelsea's to lose this season but the race for the top four is still very much on and with Leicester City still in the Champions League, the race for third could well be a big one as we enter the final stretch of the campaign.

The title may be Chelsea's to lose this season but the race for the top four is still very much on and with Leicester City still in the Champions League, the race for third could well be a big one as we enter the final stretch of the campaign.