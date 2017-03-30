Footballers' critics don't understand the work put in, insists de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne in action for Manchester City. (Photo: Laurence Griffiths- Getty Images)

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has said that the growing criticism of footballers is simply “banter”.

The Belgian midfielder insists he doesn’t let comments from the media and fans affect him and he knows how difficult his job is.

“It is banter” says De Bruyne

De Bruyne said regarding his critics: “I don’t really care, because that is everywhere.

“People don’t know the work we put in. If you are at home resting, you are resting because you need to play on Saturday.

“It’s just part of the job – you need to have the treatment, do the massages, training, go in the pool. So, I think our job is 24/7.”

The midfielder added: “I love my life. We are busy and I don’t care what people say. I read comments, what people write on the internet, but it makes me laugh. It doesn’t affect me personally. For me, it is banter.

“What I like the most is when people know I am a good guy, I am respectful of everybody

“It doesn’t matter who you are, the biggest star of the little guy, you should have the same attitude towards everyone.”

City’s end of season run

After exiting the Champions League at the hands of Monaco Manchester City now only have two attempts at bringing silverware to the Etihad in Pep Guardiola’s debut season.

However, City currently sit 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with ten games remaining. Guardiola’s side are five points clear of Manchester United in the final Champions League spot but have played one more game.

Manchester City travel to Arsenal this weekend before making the trip to Chelsea on Wednesday night. Guardiola will be eyeing two wins to keep their title hopes alive. City also face Manchester United towards the end of April.

City are still in the FA Cup and will face Arsenal in the semi-finals before the possibility of facing Chelsea or Tottenham in the final.