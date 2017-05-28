Pablo Zabaleta looking to instill "winning mentality" into new club West Ham

Above: Pablo Zabaleta been unveiled as a West Ham player | Photo: Getty Images/West Ham United FC

West Ham United's newest signing Pablo Zabaleta has stated that he wants to help instill a "winning mentality" into the club, after signing a two-year deal with the Hammers in the week.

A mentality a club and players need to believe in

Many Hammers fan will be glad to see the back of what was a disappointing 2016/17 campaign for the Stratford, even more so in the cup competitions with EFL Cup been their only example of any progression.

Manager Slaven Bilić is looking to quickly establish a strong side for the upcoming season, that started with the signing of Zabaleta on Friday which is expected to be the beginning of many over the next few months.

The Argentine won five major trophies during his nine years with Manchester City and arrives at a club who haven't reached a major final since the 2006 FA Cup final, and the 32-year-old stated that he will look to help bring a new winning mentality when he arrives come July 1.

"It’s time for this Football Club to have that strong, winning mentality," Zabaleta told whufc.com. "To believe that you can achieve important things."

“This is something that I personally, from my point of view, think West Ham need to believe," the Argentine admitted. "As players, we can give the fans something to really enjoy."

"That’s why I’m so pleased and happy to be part of that," he added. "I will try to give everything to make sure I can to help the Club to make a step forward.”

Show them what I can do

The main concern for the players will be now resting their bodies ahead of starting it all up again come pre-season, but some are refusing to rest on their laurels and one of those is fellow full-back Aaron Cresswell.

Cresswell's efforts for the Hammers didn't go unnoticed having been called up to the England for the first time last season, including making his debut in the 2-2 draw with Spain back in November.

He has been given the call once again by now permanent coach Gareth Southgate for the upcoming games with Scotland and France, and the 27-year-old stated his intent to show the coach what he can do.

“I’m delighted to have got the call," Cresswell delightfully stated on his call-up. "Especially for such big games against Scotland and France."

“It’s up to me to take my chance and I want to head to the training camp next Friday," the 27-year-old stressed. "Show what I can do and end the season on a high."

“I can’t wait to get started," Cresswell concluded. "And hopefully I can help England get a couple of great results.”