Manchester City sign young midfielder Douglas Luiz from Vasco Da Gama

Manchester City's summer spending has continued as they have announced their fourth signing of the window, with young Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz signing from Vasco Da Gama on a five-year deal.

Pleased to welcome an exciting, young talent

It has already been a busy for The Citizens as Pep Guardiola looks to prepare his side for a title charge in his second season, having disappointed somewhat in his debut campaign in England failing to win a trophy for the first time in his managerial career.

City have already broke the £100milion barrier splashing on the likes of Bernardo Silva and breaking two word records in Ederson and Kyle Walker, but it does seem that the signing of Luiz is one for the future.

It is believed that the club have been tracking him since last year with the 19-year-old recently impressing in the South American Under-20 Championships back in January, the club are set to make a further announcement on the deal next week on whether the Brazilian will join the first-team squad or be sent out on loan.

“We are pleased to welcome Douglas," Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain told mancity.com. "He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game.”

Come here to win titles

The signing of Luiz comes almost instantaneously after City broke the world record fee for a defender, as they secured the services of Walker believed to be worth in the excess of £50m.

City moved quickly after they lost out on Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain, Walker has been one of the integral parts of the Tottenham in the last few seasons but admitted that he hopes the move to Eastlands will add more silverware to a CV that is lacking.

"With the size of the club, we need to go on and pick up silverware," he told the club's website. "Get trophies left, right and centre, and hopefully that can add to my CV because I haven't won that many things so far in my career."

"Tottenham was a great club," the full-back admitted. "It helped me to get me to where I am now."

"I've learned a lot, especially under the current manager (Mauricio Pochettino), he's been fantastic with me," Walker concluded. "Hopefully we win titles, that's what I've come here for; the most important thing is actually winning a title."