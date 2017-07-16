Nolito completes Manchester City exit for Sevilla switch

Above: Nolito in action for Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/ Nils Petter Nilsson

The busy summer transfer window at Manchester City has continued this time through the exit door, as striker Nolito has left the Etihad Stadium after one season completing an £8million return to Spain with Sevilla.

Never really settled in

Optimism was high for the arrival of the Spaniard last summer been one of Pep Guardiola's first signings as City manager, and that initial £13.8m price tag seemed to be justified early in the season as Nolito was contributing goals.

However as the campaign went by his contribution in the team continued to dwindle further and further, eventually ending the season with six goals and 30 appearances.

The 30-year-old made it clear earlier in summer his desire to leave the club due to his lack of opportunities, there were rumours of a possible loan move to the likes of Celta Vigo and Real Betis but it always clear that City looked to recoup some of the money they paid only a year previous.

Nolito traveled to Spain on Sunday for a medical with Eduardo Berizzo's side, and will slot in place of former striker Vitolo at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium after his move to Atletico Madrid.

Another exit on the horizon

It has already been a big summer of transition at Eastlands as Guardiola looks to prepare his side for a serious title charge, City have spent big bringing players in but have also proved ruthless in letting players go and another that is set to join Nolito is goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The England international has been out of the picture since the arrival of Guardiola last summer, spending last season on loan in Serie A with Torino but is expected to make a return to English top-flight with Hart expected to join West Ham United on loan.

Despite City getting rid of Willy Caballero to Chelsea the world-record signing of Ederson once again sees no room for Hart in what is the final season leading up to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it is reported that City will pay some of Hart's wages and that there will be an option for The Hammers to sign him permanently come the end of his loan spell.