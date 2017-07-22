Phil Foden admits Manchester City debut in United defeat was a "dream come true"

Above: Phil Foden in action during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has admitted that making his senior debut was a "dream come true", after the 17-year-old played in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

"Hasn't sunk in"

The midfielder is City through and through having been with the club since an Under-9 level, and was named in the matchday squad by Pep Guardiola as he sat on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Celtic back in December.

Foden was one of the youngsters that was named in the pre-season squad to travel across the pond for their pre-season clashes, and the midfielder's dream came true as he was named in the starting XI for the clash with José Mourinho's men at the NRG Stadium.

Though it may not have been the result that City would have wanted, Foden was certainly the main positive from the defeat, and the youngster stated his appreciation to Guardiola for giving him the opportunity.

"It hasn't sunk in," Foden told mancity.com. "It doesn't feel real playing against players like Pogba. I'm only 17."

"I'd like to thank Pep for trusting me in a massive game like this, it's a dream come true," the 17-year-old beamed. "He's such a great manager and I've learned a lot from him."

"Hopefully I've impressed Pep," Foden added. "And hopefully he gives me the start if he believes in me again."

"Lot of positives to build upon"

The clashes in the United States will be crucial preparation for City as they look to gain some minutes ahead of their Premier League title charge, but the clash with The Red Devils wouldn't have been the start that they would have wanted.

United dominated for the majority of the 90 minutes and were rewarded as goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford secured the win. The world's most expensive defender Kyle Walker made his debut and the full-back stated that were positives to take from the defeat and they have enough "quality" to be "successful".

"I thought there were a lot of positives from it," Walker stated after the derby defeat. "Now we just need to build on it."

The full-back concluded: "We have the players and quality in the dressing room to be successful."