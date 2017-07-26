Fernandinho praises Manchester City's new "quality" signings ahead of Real Madrid clash

Above: Fernandinho chasing Paul Pogba in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has praised the club's business in the transfer window, with the Brazilian stating that the likes of Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Ederson will "make a difference" for City in both the Premier League and Champions League.

All got the quality

Coach Pep Guardiola has not held in terms of his spending as he looks to rectify his disappointing first season in Eastlands, a season in which he failed to win a piece of silverware for the first time in his managerial career.

The Citizens have already broke the £200m barrier with the signings of Bernardo Silva and Danilo, as well as three world records for the transfers of a goalkeeper in Ederson and a defender in Kyle Walker before breaking it again with the signing of Mendy from AS Monaco.

Walker and Ederson made their debuts in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United while Danilo and Mendy could appear in Thursday's clash with Real Madrid, and in his pre-match press conference Fernandinho stated that these new signings will be important to City in the upcoming season.

"All of them have got the quality," Fernandinho said in his pre-match press conference. "Especially for the Premier League."

“Danilo, Mendy, Ederson, they are strong," the Brazilian stated. "The Premier League is demanding physically."

"Every three days you have to be ready to play at a high level," the midfielder conceded. “They can make a difference for us to in the Premier League and Europe."

Fernandinho added: "I hope we can help them to be ready to do their best.”

Toughest one yet

City are certainly leading the table in terms of their spending out of the 20 clubs in the Premier League, there is also no doubt that The Citizens will also be serious contenders to lift the trophy come May 2018 but they are certainly not the only contender splashing the cash ahead of the new season.

City rivals United have broken the £100m mark on bringing Victor Lindelöf and Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford while both Chelsea and Arsenal broke their own club transfer records, and young forward Leroy Sané stated it could be the hardest Premier League season to date.

"Last season everyone said to me I think it's going to be the hardest season," Sané told Sky Sports. "Now a year on it's again the hardest season."

"I think that's the special thing about the Premier League," the young German admitted. "Because every team wants to buy players, get better and improve more."

Sané concluded: "Yes, it will be a very hard season this season."