Guardiola satisfied but expecting more from City after Brighton win

Guardiola during the game (photo: Getty Images / Mark Kerton)

Despite being held at bay for 70 minutes, Manchester City defeated newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 Saturday afternoon at the Amex.

Pep Guardiola spoke after the match about his satisfaction with the victory, but also about his expectations for better football to come from the Citizens.

New boys

Four of the five new signings for the Blues made their Premier League debut on the South Coast. Ederson, Kyle Walker and Danilo started the match for City, while Bernardo Silva came on late to make his debut as well.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager was clearly happy with the business done and quality brought into his squad so far this summer when he spoke to the Manchester City official website after the match.

"Last season with Leroy [Sane] and [Ilkay] Gundogan, this season with Bernardo, Danilo, [Benjamin] Mendy and with Kyle - they are young enough to play four, five years. So big congratulations to all people working with City, we are a strong Club."

"I want to say thank you to the Club, for the next four, five years we have young players with huge talent." Guardiola said.

Wild start

The Spanish gaffer was relieved to come up with three points to begin the the campaign, especially after some wild results from the Friday and Saturday fixtures around the league.

"We saw all the games in the Premier League today and yesterday, how complicated it was for everybody." Pep told ManCity.com. "We knew that Brighton are a newly-promoted side, with enthusiasm, also with their crowd."

70 minutes to deliver

The Seagulls began to believe that they were going to come away with a point in their Premier League debut, but the Albion defence finally cracked after 70 minutes of defending.

Sergio Aguero's powerful finish and a Lewis Dunk own goal in the final 20 minutes gave City enough to leave the South Coast with a victory in hand to began the campaign.

Guardiola's side had over 70% of the possession away from home, as well as the ability to control the match.

"We had chances in the first minutes and after the game was quieter, it's not easy to attack 10 guys in the box," Guardiola said. "We controlled the counter-attacks, we conceded just one chance in 90 minutes away from home and that's not easy in the Premier League."

Next?

Pep Guardiola and Man City will have a solid break to continue to improve at City Football Academy before their second league match. The Citizens' host Everton at the Etihad on Monday August 21st, a match that should be City's first true test of the new season.