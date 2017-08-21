Samir Nasri completes Manchester City exit to Antalyaspor on a free transfer

Above: Samir Nasri in action for former club Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images

Samir Nasri has ended his eight-season association with the English Premier League, as the Frenchman has completed his exit from Manchester City to Turkish side Antalyaspor on a free transfer.

Moving on from the Eastlands

Manager Pep Guardiola has been a serious reshuffle of his squad over the summer months as he prepares his side for a serious title charge, it has seen the likes of aël Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta leave the club in some capacity.

Nasri came to England from Marseille as one of the brightest young prospects in world football and brightened his star with three seasons with Arsenal, from there the Frenchman made the move to the Etihad in 2011 and played a crucial part in helping City end their 44-year wait for a First Division title.

He played a crucial part again in their second Premier League victory in 2013/14 but injury and lack of form saw his career with The Citizens stutter from there, he was seen as surplus to requirements by Guardiola as he spent last season on loan at Sevilla with reasonable success.

The 30-year-old had some involvement in the club's pre-season tour of America but his six-year association with the club has ended, City were forced to let Nasri sign a two-year deal on a free transfer according to The Times but could received add-ons of up to £3.2million in that time.

Need to fight for places

For the amount of players that Guardiola has been cutting from his squad over the last few months he has also been bolstering his squad in a big way, with the blue side of Manchester spending in the excess of £200m bringing in the likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

The arrival of Silva from Monaco only added to an already highly congested attacking roster at the club, Guardiola stated that there could be a selection headache but expects them all to "compete with each other".

"Hopefully they will understand that at the big clubs," Guardiola told his press conference ahead of the clash with Everton. "You cannot have 11 players, so they have to compete with each other."