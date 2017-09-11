Kevin De Bruyne states City need to "win the big games" as Belgian shines in Liverpool win

Above: Kevin De Bruyne during the 5-0 win over Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne has stated that the Citizens need to "win the big games" to be title contenders, as the Belgian shined in Saturday's 5-0 win over Liverpool.

Going to make a difference

Pep Guardiola looked to counteract his disappointing debut season at the Etihad by breaking the £200million barrier to solidify the squad for a certain title charge, and The Citizens certainly asserted their charge with the win over Jürgen Klopp's men.

Goals from Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus rounded off what was a entertaining first period which also saw the dismissal of Sadio Mané, more goals from Jesus and Leroy Sané secured the victory and De Bruyne stated that they need to win more games like this to be considered title contenders.

"The only thing we didn't do last year was win the big games," De Bruyne admitted to mancity.com. "I thought we deserved to win a few more games than we did."

"Especially at home," the Belgian stated. "Like the ones against Tottenham and Chelsea."

"It makes a difference," De Bruyne added. "That's five or six points extra and they are losing those points so then you are closer together."

Happy to have him on my team

De Bruyne was the star an in the first period as he provided the two assists for the first-half strikes, Agüero opened the scoring in some style as he coolly took it around Simon Mignolet before slotting it into a empty net.

It is expected to be another massive season for the Argentine, and his fellow compatriot Nicolás Otamendi stated that he is glad that the striker is on his side.

“Sergio is crazy about the goal,” said Otamendi. “He’s always in the right place at the right time."

"If he’s the highest goal-scorer it is for a reason," the defender concluded. "He’s a very important player for us and I’m very happy to have him on my side."