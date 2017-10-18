Pep Guardiola "so happy" with Manchester City beating "one of the best teams in Europe" in Napoli

Above: Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the 2-1 win over Napoli | Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he was "so happy" with The Citizens' 2-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday night, with the Catalan coach proclaiming that Maurizio Sarri's side are "one of the best teams in Europe".

Impossible to beat without a good performance

It has been an excellent start to Guardiola's second season at the Etihad Stadium as they remained unbeaten going into Tuesday's clash, but knew they faced a tough test against one of the continent's most exciting sides who had a stellar start to the campaign.

Guardiola couldn't have asked for a better start after Raheem Sterling fired home after nine minutes followed by another from Gabriel Jesus before Dries Merten's missed penalty added to the Italians misery, Amadou Diawara got one back in the second period but it wasn't enough and Guardiola was filled with nothing but praise for not only his opponents but his side's performance.

"They are one of the best teams I have ever faced as a professional, as a player, as a trainer," Guardiola admitted in his post-match press conference. "That is why I am so proud with what we have done."

"You cannot beat Napoli," the Catalan coach proclaimed. "It is impossible to beat them, if you do not make a good performance and we did it."

"That is why I am so happy," Guardiola added. "I am pretty sure they are one of the best teams in Europe in this moment."

Time is still on my side

Another clash saw yet another excellent performance from Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian set up City's second before he cracked the underside the crossbar for should have been a deserved third.

The Belgian is currently two years into a six-year contract but his agent stated that he could use the mega wages of the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé as leverage for a better deal for his client, but the Belgian stated that he is calm over a new deal.

"My agent went already one time to Txiki (Begiristain, director of football)," De Bruyne confirmed following Tuesday's win. "Talks are coming."

"I'm patient anyway, I don't stress," the Belgian stated. "I think I read something in the press but I have time."

"I don't care," the 26-year-old said about the praise surrounding him. "I have to do the things that I do."

"In football you are going to have highs and lows and you have to live in the middle," De Bruyne concluded. "I just like to enjoy my football, that's a big part of me."