Manchester City vs Wolves Preview: Two league leaders clash at Etihad for place in the last-eight of Carabao Cup

Above: Manchester City training ahead of the clash with Wolves | Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Haydn

A new-look Manchester City side will be looking to continue their excellent unbeaten start to the campaign on Tuesday night, but will face stern competition in the form of Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

Continuing their already excellent form

Having failed to secure a piece of silverware for the first time in his managerial career during debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has been looking to rectify that in the current season as his side look to plough another side out of their way on Tuesday night.

The Citizens have been relentless on all fronts thus far with the side yet to taste defeat, Saturday's visit of Burnley was certainly one of their more tame performances but didn't mean the result was any less significant.

Sean Dyche's side put in a decent performance especially Nick Pope but goals from Sergio Agüero, Nicolás Otamendi and Leroy Sané gave them a 3-0 win, City made it to this stage with a 2-1 win over West Brom and many will expect a similar result.

Looking to spoil the party ?

However Guardiola will know that his side face a tough test in Nuno Espírito Santo's side, with Wolves looking to continuing their great start to their campaign.

Their form isn't surprising considering the summer investment in the Midlands club, and fans will be pleased to see their side top of the table by two points.

That only came on Saturday as they managed to edge past Preston North End with goals from:Ivan Cavaleiro and Léo Bonatini giving them the 3-2 win, they surprised many getting to this point with wins over Yeovil Town, Southampton and Bristol Rovers but this may prove a step too far.

Team news

Guardiola is expected to make a number of changes to his side after their recent run of matches, but it is expected that Agüero could keep his starting spot as he stands on the cusp of history.

​The Argentine surprisingly returned at the weekend ahead of schedule after his recent car accident, with the striker's penalty equalling the club's all-time scoring record. However there will be changes in other positions with the likes of: Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Eliaquim Mangala, İlkay Gündoğa, Yaya Touré, Tosin Adarabioyo and Oleksandr Zinchenko all in line for a start.

Santo has played the rotation game in the Carabao Cup this season and doesn't expect any different in this round, goalkeeper Will Norris is expected to start having started the previous three rounds and Willy Boly could return after injury.

Manchester City will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 23 with kick-off at 7:45pm.